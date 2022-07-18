South African Healthcare Sector Report 2022: Profiles of 47 Companies Including Netcare, Mediclinic, Life Healthcare, Lenmed and RH Bophelo

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Sector In South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Healthcare expenditure in South Africa, which is over R500bn a year, is roughly evenly split between the public and private healthcare sectors, despite the former providing care for 85% of South Africans. The healthcare sector was put to the test through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public healthcare, already under strain from lack of resources and sub-quality care, struggled to cope with service provision during the pandemic and the distraction it caused from attending to urgent communicable and non-communicable disease epidemics.



Funding

Healthcare funding concerns are increasing and public healthcare budget cuts are expected due to pressure on government finances, while private healthcare costs continue to rise above inflation, causing a reduction in the already small pool of medically-insured people. Government expects National Health Insurance to fund over 90% of all healthcare in the public and private sectors. The private sector has raised concerns about its affordability, the state's ability to implement it and the impact it will have on the private healthcare sector.



Private Sector Recovery

The pandemic significantly reduced the revenue of private sector hospitals, which also had to incur additional pandemic-related costs. However, they recorded a strong recovery in 2021 and 2022, refinanced or reduced debt and improved cash flow, and improved revenue as trading conditions normalised.



Report Coverage

The report focuses on the public and private healthcare sector in South Africa, including hospitals and other medical facilities, medical practitioners, emergency services and pathology services. It includes comprehensive information on the state of the sector, statistics, the performance of notable players, corporate actions and other major developments.

There are profiles of 47 companies including hospital groups such as Netcare, Mediclinic, Life Healthcare, Lenmed and RH Bophelo, pathology practices such as Ampath, ambulance services such as ER24 and optometry groups including Torga Optical and Neovision.





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

2.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



3. LOCAL

3.1. Key Trends

3.2. Notable Players

3.3. Corporate Actions

3.4. Regulations

3.5. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. COVID-19

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.6. Implementation of National Health Insurance

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIROMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



Appendix - SUMMARY OF NOTABLE PLAYERS

Government Hospitals

Private Hospitals

Medical and Dental Practices

Optical

Pathology Practices

Ambulance Services

Blood Banks

COMPANY PROFILES - Government & Private Hospitals

Advanced Health Ltd

Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital Ltd

Busamed (Pty) Ltd

CareWell Robertson Private Hospital (Pty) Ltd

Clinix Health Group (Pty) Ltd

Cormed Kliniek (Pty) Ltd

Cure Day Hospitals Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Joint Medical Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Lenmed Investments Ltd

Life Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

M-Care (Pty) Ltd

Mediclinic International PLC

Melomed Hospital Holdings (Pty) Ltd

National Department of Health

National Hospital Network NPC

Netcare Ltd

Nurture Care Group (Pty) Ltd

RH Bophelo Ltd

Spescare (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Medical & Dental Practices

Kaelo Prime Cure (Pty) Ltd

Medicross Healthcare Group (Pty) Ltd

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd

Novahealth (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Optical

Benmore Optometrists CC

Dynamic Vision Network (Pty) Ltd

KFML Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Mellins IStyle Optometrists Inc

Moffatt Inc

Neovision Group (Pty) Ltd

Torga Optical (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Pathology Practices

AC Mauff and Partners

Ampath Trust

Bio Analytical Research Corporation South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dietrich Voigt Mia (Pty) Ltd

Ishara Ramparsad Inc

Medilab Clinical Pathology (Pty) Ltd

National Health Laboratory Service

Pathology Lab One (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Ambulance Services

Cape Medical Response CC

David's Medical Response CC

ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd

Friedcorp 529 CC

Gardmed Ambulance Service Trust

KwaZulu Private Ambulance CC

Netcare Ltd

Relay EMS (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - Blood Banks

South African National Blood Service NPC

Western Cape Blood Service NP

