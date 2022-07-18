Insights on the Online Video Platform Global Market to 2027 - by Model Type, Application, Product Type and Region

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Video Platform Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global online video platform market reached a value of US$ 792 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,613 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.59% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An online video platform (OVP) enables a user to stream video content and upload self-produced material over the cloud or the internet. It is primarily used to achieve and manage the uninterrupted delivery of content to the audience around the world.

At present, a significant amount of OVP viewership is generated through devices such as smartphones and tablets that use a dynamic HTML player allowing the viewers to access live or pre-uploaded material at any point of time. OVPs are also extensively being used by brands to create a market presence worldwide and provide information to their customers in an interactive manner.



The increase in internet penetration rate as well as the usage of smartphones, smart televisions (TVs), tablets and personal computers (PCs) along with the rising expenditure on online advertisements are the key factors driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the inclination of the market leaders to utilize online videos as a medium for content marketing and stakeholder communication is also driving the demand for OVPs. The shift of consumer viewership from conventional video platforms such as cable television (TV) to OVPs has positively influenced the market growth.

Additionally, the ever-growing popularity and continuously increasing global viewership of market players such as YouTube, Dalet Digital Media Systems USA Inc, MediaMelon and Limelight Networks is also contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Dalet Digital Media Systems USA Inc., MediaMelon, INC., Akamai Technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., YouTube and Comcast Technology Solutions, etc.



