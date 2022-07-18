NOMINATIONS SOUGHT FOR 2022 COMMUNITY STARS TO FEATURE ON NATIONAL RURAL HEALTH DAY, NOVEMBER 17

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) and rural-focused organizations across the United States set aside the third Thursday of November to recognize National Rural Health Day (NRHD). NRHD, now in its 12th year, is an opportunity to celebrate the "Power of Rural" and honor the people and organizations serving the health needs of an estimated 57 million people living in rural America.

In conjunction with NRHD, NOSORH established its annual Community Star Recognition Program, sharing a collection of stories of those who are making a difference and positively impacting their communities in vital health-related areas. The focus of the program is to honor those working on the front lines of rural health, the innovators removing barriers to health equity, and those whose efforts educate health professions, conduct research, and use their skills to advocate and amplify the Power of Rural movement.

NOSORH hopes to share stories of Community Stars from all 50 states, calling on each State Office of Rural Health, Federal agencies and partners, and other organizations that serve rural populations to identify and nominate a Community Star to feature in this national campaign. Nominations are open through Aug. 1, 2022. There are no limitations on the number of times an individual, organization, or consortium can be nominated. Eligible nominees must live, work, or volunteer in a designated rural area.

NOSORH asks that those submitting nominees consider those who embody the 2022 theme, "Driving Change | Going the Extra Mile." Potential nominators are encouraged to identify an individual, organization or cooperative to represent their state as its Community Star, considering all the ways they are driving change and going the extra mile to make a difference for rural people and populations.

Visit PowerofRural.org for complete details about the Community Star Recognition Program and read the stories of past Community Stars.

Related Images











Image 1: Community Star Nominations Open for National Rural Health Day





Community Star Theme - Driving Change Going the Extra Mile









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment