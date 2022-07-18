Syneos Health Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, prior to its earnings call at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com.

To participate in the conference, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com after 1:00 p.m. on August 2, 2022.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically blending clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.

We bring together more than 29,000 minds, across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast .