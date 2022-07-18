Insights on the Biotech Ingredients Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotech Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biotech ingredients market reached a value of US$ 53.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 72.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.12% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Biotech ingredients are prepared using organisms like algae, yeast or bacteria that undergo deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) editing to enhance the metabolic process of microbes. They are cost-effective and generate a low environmental impact than ingredients processed using petrochemicals. They act as a sustainable alternative to formulate plant-based extracts, which can counteract oxidative damages and slow down the aging process. Consequently, cosmetics companies worldwide are extensively using biotech ingredients to develop and evaluate the activity of natural active components on the skin.



A considerable shift in consumer preferences towards safe, potent, advanced and efficacious cosmetics solutions represents one of the key factors encouraging the adoption of biotech ingredients to produce new cosmetic formulas, ranging from hyaluronic acid to collagen.

Additionally, the escalating demand for organic and sustainable products is promoting the utilization of biotech ingredients in hybrid skincare products. The leading market players are also investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce innovative products. For instance, they are focusing on biomimetics, 3D bioprinting and plant tissue culture technologies to develop next-generation beauty products.

In line with this, they are recycling, sterilizing and disposing of the waste generated during the production process, which helps in reducing the carbon footprint of raw materials. Apart from this, biotech ingredients are gaining traction in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for adding flavors and improving enzymes and emulsifiers applications. Furthermore, the usage of these ingredients is anticipated to rise in the pharmaceutical industry to formulate active ingredients from natural sources.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Advanced Biotech, Amyris Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Bruker Corporation, Evolva AG, Evonik Industries AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Merck KGaA and Sanofi SA.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global biotech ingredients market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biotech ingredients market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global biotech ingredients market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Biotech Ingredients Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Yeast

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Algae

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food and Beverages

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cleaning Products

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 AbbVie Inc.

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 Advanced Biotech

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Amyris Inc.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.4 Becton Dickinson and Company

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Bruker Corporation

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Evolva AG

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Evonik Industries AG

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3 Financials

13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.9 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.10 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 Merck KGaA

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 Sanofi SA

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12.3 Financials

13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis



