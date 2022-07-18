Intraoperative Imaging Market Is Expected to Reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global intraoperative imaging market generated USD 2.0 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Surge in the number of surgeries in various countries, rise in the number of chronic diseases, and increase in the popularity of intraoperative devices such as intraoperative X-ray and C-arm that are majorly used in orthopaedic surgeries are expected to drive the growth of the global intraoperative imaging market. On the other hand, high cost and maintenance of intraoperative imaging devices are expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, increase in investments and initiatives from the government for development of the healthcare industry are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Intraoperative Imaging Market-

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global intraoperative imaging market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Most of the healthcare professionals in the hospitals were more focused in treatment of Covid-19 infection, and hence there was cancellation of non-emergency surgeries in pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global intraoperative imaging market based on type and region.

Based on type, the intraoperative MRI segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The intraoperative CT segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global intraoperative imaging market include Brainlab AG, Carestream Health, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Fujifilm Holding, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers AG, Stryker, and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

