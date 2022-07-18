Global Influenza Vaccine Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influenza Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global influenza vaccine market reached a value of US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.49% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Influenza vaccines, also known as flu shots, provide protection against various types of influenza viruses. They are available in several options, including inactivated influenza vaccine [IIV], recombinant influenza vaccine [RIV], and live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV). Their effectiveness can vary, depending on the patient's age and health status. Presently, governments of numerous countries have mandated immunization against influenza among children between six months and five years of age. This is escalating the need for influenza vaccines to reduce the high risk of developing severe flu complications and hospitalization among infants around the world.



Influenza Vaccine Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of diabetes, cancer, anemia, obesity, immune deficiencies, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), metabolic diseases, kidney disease, neurological disorder, and chronic heart and lung disorders, such as bronchopulmonary dysplasia, cystic fibrosis, and asthma, is increasing the risk of developing influenza.

This acts as a major factor bolstering the market growth. In addition, children under five years of age are usually at a high risk of complications from high fever, convulsions, and pneumonia. This, in confluence with growing concerns among parents about the well-being of their children, is positively influencing the demand for influenza vaccines.

Moreover, as immune systems decline with age, the rising geriatric population worldwide is catalyzing the demand for influenza vaccines to prevent serious illness, the need for hospitalization, and the possibility of a heart attack. Several vaccines are also available that help boost immune response in adults over sixty-five years. Besides this, health agencies of numerous countries are introducing free seasonal influenza vaccination programs for people of all age groups, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, CSL Limited, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi and SINOVAC.



