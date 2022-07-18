Global Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report to 2030 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Prefilled Syringes, Vials, Cartridges), by Molecule Type, by End-user, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fill-finish pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing demand for drugs across the global market and the advantage of the reduction in the overall investment for developing drugs with contract manufacturing are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Contract fill-and-finish services are one of the most commonly outsourced services presently. Almost all pharmaceutical and biotech firms outsource at least some of their fill-and-finish requirements.



Unpredicted demand, second source policies, and better matching scale with need are all factors to consider when utilizing a CMO's capacity. Highly specialized capabilities like prefilled syringes, lyophilization, and cartridges, as well as novel therapeutics, necessitate specialized manufacturing that is more cost-effective to outsource. Firms with in-house aseptic fill/finish capacity outsource 39% of their fill and finish requirements, according to contract pharma. Furthermore, filling accounts for 59% of the market, while lyophilization accounts for 24%.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the development of COVID-19 vaccines, antibody therapy, antiviral drugs, and a variety of other related pharmaceutical products. The pandemic severely impacted countries such as Brazil, India, the U.S., and major European countries, increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products and, as a result, drug production. Vaccines and biologics require special manufacturing and fill-finish equipment and procedures to ensure product quality and safety, necessitating advanced analytical competencies and adaptable aseptic fill-finish technologies. This resulted in the positive impact of covid-19 on the market.



Fill-finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

The large molecules segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 67.3% in 2021. Rising investment by pharmaceutical companies in R&D for large molecules and biosimilar would drive market growth.

The vials segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 52.9% in 2021. They are the most versatile and easy-to-use dosage form. It is observed that the vial filling reduces the product loss and maximizes yield.

Based on end-user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest share of 54.9% in 2021. The increased demand for biopharmaceutical drugs, as well as funding for the biotech sector drive market growth.

Asia Pacific led the market in 2021 and is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast years due to the rising number of CMOs expanding in the region and a huge number of fill-finish facilities being constructed. For instance, Thermo Fisher would increase sterile filling capacity with a new facility in Singapore. The facility would then initially provide a high-speed sterilized line approved for live virus having to fill first large-scale expertise in Singapore followed by an additional feature for standard fill/finish.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Fill Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Reduction in the overall investment for developing drugs

3.3.1.2. Rising technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes

3.3.1.3. Increasing demand for Fill-finish Outsourcing

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.2.1. Stringent Regulatory issues

3.3.2.2. Rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral dosage forms

3.3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3.4. Covid Impact Analysis

3.3.5. Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.3.6. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.3.7. Pestle Analysis



Chapter 4. Fill-Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

4.1. Fill-Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Definition & Scope

4.2. Fill-Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2.1. Prefilled syringes

4.2.1.1. Prefilled syringes Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Vials

4.2.2.1. Vials Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Cartridges

4.2.3.1. Cartridges Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Others

4.2.4.1. Others Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Fill-Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Molecule Type Segment Analysis

5.1. Fill-Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Definition & Scope

5.2. Fill-Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Molecule Type Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.2.1. Large Molecules

5.2.1.1. Large Molecules Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Small Molecules

5.2.2.1. Small Molecules Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Fill-Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: End-user Segment Analysis

6.1. Fill-Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Definition & Scope

6.2. Fill-Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing: End-user Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2.1. Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.2.1.1. Biopharmaceutical Companies Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.2.2.1. Pharmaceutical Companies Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Fill-Finish Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. AbbVie Inc.

8.1.1.1. Company overview

8.1.1.2. Financial performance

8.1.1.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.1.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.2. Boehringer Ingelheim

8.1.2.1. Company overview

8.1.2.2. Financial performance

8.1.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.2.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.3. Catalent

8.1.3.1. Company overview

8.1.3.2. Financial performance

8.1.3.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.3.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.4. Pfizer

8.1.4.1. Company overview

8.1.4.2. Financial performance

8.1.4.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.4.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.5. Recro Pharma, Inc

8.1.5.1. Company overview

8.1.5.2. Financial performance

8.1.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.5.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.6. Baxter's BioPharma Solutions

8.1.6.1. Company overview

8.1.6.2. Financial performance

8.1.6.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.6.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.7. Eurofins Scientific

8.1.7.1. Company overview

8.1.7.2. Financial performance

8.1.7.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.7.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.8. Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Service

8.1.8.1. Company overview

8.1.8.2. Financial performance

8.1.8.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.8.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.9. MabPlex International Co. Ltd.

8.1.9.1. Company overview

8.1.9.2. Financial performance

8.1.9.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.9.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.10. Recipharm AB

8.1.10.1. Company overview

8.1.10.2. Financial performance

8.1.10.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.10.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.11. Fresenius Kabi Contract Manufacturing

8.1.11.1. Company overview

8.1.11.2. Financial performance

8.1.11.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.11.4. Strategic initiatives

8.1.12. Novartis

8.1.12.1. Company overview

8.1.12.2. Financial performance

8.1.12.3. Product benchmarking

8.1.12.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8vbhp

Attachment