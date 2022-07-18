Topper’s Pizza is Canada’s first pizzeria chain to offer lactose-free mozzarella

SUDBURY, Ontario, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario pizza lovers will be the first people in the country to have the option of lactose-free mozzarella from a Canadian pizzeria chain starting today, as Topper’s Pizza announced Canada’s first such offering as a menu alternative.



The award-winning pizza chain, with four decades of satisfying pizza cravings in neighbourhoods across Ontario at 37 locations, now offers Galbani Professionale lactose-free pizza mozzarella. Produced by Lactalis, the mozzarella is made with 100 per cent Canadian milk and has the same great taste, stretchiness, and golden browning as traditional mozzarella – without the uncomfortable symptoms.

“Galbani is the number one cheese in Italy – with over 140-years of history, which is one of many reasons we are proud to partner with them,” said Marie Fennell, President of Topper’s Pizza. “Lactose intolerant customers should feel confident they can now indulge in a great pizza experience with our lactose-free offering without discomfort.”

Ontario leads country in feeling cheese FOMO and lactose-intolerance pain: Survey

In a new Angus Reid survey commissioned by Topper’s Pizza, Ontario led the country with 26 per cent answering yes to having food allergies or sensitivities (including lactose). Additionally, provincial residents topped the nation with sentiments such as: “I love cheese but can’t take the pain and discomfort” and “I feel excluded when friends or people around me eat cheesy foods or pizza.”

Ontarians, especially younger adults, feel the freedom to feed family worry free

Among those answering, seven-in-10 Ontarians (69%) said having a lactose free option allows them the freedom to feed their family worry free. This sentiment was especially strong with younger Ontarians (79% for 18-34, 59% for 35-54 and 69% for 55+).

35 % 21 % 22 % I feel anxious buying a new food product for the first time 33 % 30 % 29 % 32 % 34 % 32 % 26 % I am willing to pay more for food products that don't trigger allergies and food sensitives 49 % 51 % 42 % 58 % 62 % 44 % 46 % Allergen-free food options are too limiting in terms of taste and availability 63 % 65 % 69 % 62 % 71 % 55 % 70 % Having a lactose free option/gluten free option allows me freedom to feed my family worry free 69 % 68 % 60 % 75 % 79 % 59 % 68 % I love cheese, but it causes me pain 25 % 26 % 26 % 27 % 39 % 26 % 15 % I feel excluded when friends or people around me eat cheesy foods or pizza 17 % 21 % 21 % 15 % 26 % 35 % 14 % Restaurant menus lack options for people who want cheese but struggle with lactose 66 % 68 % 62 % 73 % 74 % 60 % 71 %

Topper’s Pizza conducted this survey to get a benchmark on provincial attitudes regarding lactose intolerance and alternative offerings. Seven-in-10 Ontarians feel “menus lack options for people who want cheese, but struggle with lactose.” Additionally, two-thirds (65%) said that “allergen-free food options are too limiting in terms of taste and availability.”

“The survey confirms why we need to provide more offerings for people with lactose intolerances. This is the same great mozzarella our customers have come to know and love, which means Topper’s Pizza will now be able to bring more family and friends together at mealtime,” said Fennell. “Parents have told us they will finally be able to rediscover their love for pizza and enjoy stress-free dinners with their kids.”

About the Survey

From June 28 to June 30, 2022, an online survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,502 Canadians (566 Ontarians) who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

About Topper's Pizza

Topper’s Franchising Company Inc. is an award-winning pizzeria company, launched in 1982 in Sudbury, Ontario. It now operates 37 locations throughout the province. For a list of Topper’s locations, go to www.toppers.ca and select “Delivery” for a drop-down list of locations or select “Takeout” to view all locations.

