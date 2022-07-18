VirTra Receives Ongoing Service Agreement from The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC)

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, has received a nearly $700,000 contract agreement from The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) for coverage on 59 VirTra simulators deployed in four separate locations.



FLETC became a VirTra customer in 2019, representing the first customer to receive VirTra’s ultra-high definition 4K simulation systems. VirTra’s systems are located across FLETC facilities in Artesia, NM, Charleston, SC, Cheltenham, MD, and Glynco, GA. The 59 single screen simulators are used to train thousands of Federal Police officers and agents.

“We are proud of our partnership with FLETC and pleased to see their trainers embrace VirTra’s unique approach to effective training,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and co-CEO of VirTra. “We are honored by the thousands of officers from over 60 federal agencies given crucial training with VirTra’s systems. This new agreement reflects the value of our solutions and the success of our ongoing training partnership with FLETC.”

The simulators and their associated hardware and software will be on an annual service plan that ensures up-to-date equipment, judgmental use of force and de-escalation scenarios, and skill drills. This includes updating software to the latest version and features as well as performing maintenance on hardware such as recoil kits and CEW devices. The period of contract performance will extend through 2026.

About VirTra, Inc.

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About FLETC

The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) provides career-long training to law enforcement professionals to help them fulfill their responsibilities safely and proficiently. Over the past 49 years, FLETC has grown into the Nation’s largest provider of law enforcement training. Under a collaborative training model, FLETC’s federal partner organizations deliver training unique to their missions, while FLETC provides training in areas common to all law enforcement officers, such as firearms, driving, tactics, investigations, and legal training. Learn more at www.fletc.gov.

