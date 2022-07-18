Iconic Vancouver Island Ferry Service Brings Back Sunday Sailings This Summer

PORT ALBERNI, British Columbia, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lady Rose Marine Services announced today that they will be bringing back Sunday sailings to the MV Frances Barkley ferry on the Alberni Inlet and Barkley Sound route for the month of August starting on August 7, 2022. Sailings will depart Port Alberni at 9am, enjoying a 3 ½ hour scenic sailing along the inlet and sound, as well as an approximate 2 hour stop-over in West Bamfield. Reservations are highly recommended as these sailings are anticipated to be in high demand. Reservations can be made by calling 250-723-8313. The last Sunday sailing will be on August 28, 2022.



Greg Willmon, principal of Devon Transport which owns Lady Rose Marine Services, also unveiled a new food and beverage menu on board, that includes fan favourites, breakfast buns, cheese burgers and wraps, as well as the Chef’s daily special, and announced that they are now fully licensed to serve wine and beer as well. In addition, Greg mentioned that a full refit of the vessel was completed earlier this year updating navigational aids with the most advanced equipment available and reducing fuel consumption by 10%.

Lady Rose Marine Services currently ferries passengers, freight and supplies on the MV Frances Barkley ferry for day cruises along the inlet from Port Alberni to Bamfield year- round. It has been doing so since 1946. The only ferry linking remote communities in the Alberni Inlet and Barkley Sound, the vessel is a vital means of communication, Canada Post mail delivery and transportation for isolated communities and lodges along the inlet, like the Huu-ay-aht First Nation village of Anacla. It delivers medicine, goods and freight to citizens, businesses, as well as passengers to homes, lodges, tourist and camping spots, the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre and kayaking destinations. Ridership has been climbing steadily and is quickly approaching pre-pandemic numbers.

Not only is the ferry a key transport connection for the residents and businesses of all the communities the MV Frances Barclay provides services to, it also carries thousands of tourists every year that take the scenic cruise down the Alberni Inlet and beyond. Greg said that “The almost 2 hour Sunday stop-over in Bamfield will allow such guests to explore the boardwalk, enjoy a bite to eat, take a stroll to Brady Beach or just relax and take in the natural coastal beauty.”

Devon Transport purchased Lady Rose Marine Services last year, saving this critical and historic means of transportation for the Alberni Inlet and Barkley Sound, ensuring the continuity of ferry service to this area. They retained the entire ferry team and continued service without interruption. Greg was recently awarded a 2022 Community Excellence Award for Business Investment from the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce in recognition.

About Lady Rose Marine Services

Lady Rose Marine Services is a marine company owner/operator based in Port Alberni that provides freight and passenger ferry services in the Alberni Inlet and Barkley Sound.

LadyRoseMarine.com

About Devon Transport Ltd.

Devon Transport Ltd. (“Devon”) is a Canadian consumer services corporation based in Nanaimo, B.C. Founded in 1967, its’ main business is short-term vehicle rental, operating 28 Budget Rent A Car & Truck locations specializing in car and truck rentals with over 175 employees all over B.C. Budget has been B.C.’s number one car and truck rental company for over 50 years.

Devon also operates 8 self-storage facilities and retails moving supplies. Their mission is to consistently deliver a quality product, friendly service and great value to their customers.

BCBudget.com

Photos

The enclosed photo with 3 people includes from left to right: Mayor Sharie Minions of the City of Port Alberni, Alberni Valley Chamber Representative Janis Joseph, and Greg Willmon, a principal of Devon Transport Ltd., which owns Lady Rose Marine Services. This photo was taken at special presentation of the 2022 Community Excellence Award for Business Investment from the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce to Greg Willmon.

The other photos include views of the MV Frances Barkley ferry on route.

Media Contact:

Brianna Orr

Customer Service and Communications Manager

Devon Transport Ltd.

brianna.orr@bcbudget.com

T: 250-729-2909

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b923014-c4b9-4163-8a04-c388fd92e417



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e4248b7-c045-4d94-85f4-b46d39330a0a



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5c9bc3a-aa23-4a19-af34-3233d83eb9d2



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12d52707-1e99-4fd8-b092-e520be3107bc