Kratos, USAF Complete Successful XQ-58A Valkyrie Skyborg Flight Series

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance, jet-powered unmanned aerial systems, announced today that it has recently completed a successful series of flights with two production XQ-58A Valkyrie aircraft for the Skyborg Program. The program team includes the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), USAF 40th Flight Test Squadron (FLTS), USAF 46th Test Squadron, and Kratos.

Steve Fendley, President of the Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “The continued evolution and demonstration of the USAF Skyborg system is charting the course for the range of tactical applications Skyborg is intended to address and inform. These most recent Skyborg flights, with production Valkyrie aircraft being delivered on the Skyborg contract, illustrate the benefits and utility of these uncrewed systems while informing the operational concepts and Concepts of Employment (CONEMPS). The entire Kratos team is excited to be a part of this game-changing application space for military uncrewed aircraft systems.”

The XQ-58A Valkyrie was initially developed in cooperation with AFRL on the Low Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCASD) Program with multiple follow-on programs and projects for several customers and applications. These multiple program applications continue with the Skyborg Program, as well as several others related to production, specific mission applications, and operational development of the XQ-58A family of affordable, high speed, tactical UAVs.

