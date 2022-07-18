Eyenovia Provides Manufacturing Update and Announces Appointment of Bren Kern as SVP of Manufacturing and Operations

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic pharmaceutical technology company developing a pipeline of late-stage microdose array print (MAP™) therapeutics, today provided an update on its expanded manufacturing capabilities and also announced the appointment of Bren Kern as Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations.



Redwood City, CA Facility

The Company today announced that its new manufacturing facility in Redwood City, CA is operational. The facility, which is located in close proximity to Silicon Valley-based vendors and customers, will primarily focus on Optejet® manufacturing finishing operations, including drug loading, labeling and packaging prior to distribution.

“With our Redwood City facility now operational, Eyenovia has internal manufacturing capabilities to complement our existing contract manufacturing partners,” stated Michael Rowe, Chief Operating Officer of Eyenovia. “As we have learned from the last few years, redundancy and additional capacity are the best insurance to making sure our Optejet products are manufactured and available on time for us and our strategic partners, Bausch+Lomb and Arctic Vision.”

Appointment of Bren Kern as SVP of Manufacturing and Operations

Eyenovia also announced today the appointment of Bren Kern as the Company’s new Senior Vice President of Manufacturing and Operations.

“I am excited to join the talented team at Eyenovia,” stated Mr. Kern. “By offering pharmacological solutions with a unique delivery mechanism, we believe our products will fundamentally change our view on topical eye treatments. I look forward to contributing to the team and championing our internal manufacturing and engineering operations to help bring these exciting solutions to market.”

Mr. Kern has spent his career helping companies transition from research and development entities into scaled commercial manufacturing organizations. Over the past 20 years, he honed his skills by leading product optimization, supporting regulatory approvals (510K & PMA) and establishing cGMP complaint manufacturing solutions worldwide.

Reaffirm VISION-2 Timelines

Eyenovia is also today reaffirming its prior timeline guidance with respect to the ongoing VISION-2 Phase 3 trial of MicroLine, its proprietary pilocarpine formulation for temporary improvement in near vision (presbyopia). Enrollment in the registration-enabling study is nearing completion and the company remains on track to report topline data during the third quarter of this year.

Recent market research indicates strong interest in the Optejet dispensing technology among presbyopia sufferers, who previously never required reading glasses, within the target age range of 40-55. This is estimated to be an addressable market of more than 18 million individuals in the U.S. alone.

Optejet is unique to MicroLine and is not available with any other presbyopia treatment, either currently available or in development.

