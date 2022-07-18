Biopesticides Market to hit USD 6.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc

Selbyville, Delaware, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The biopesticides market value is expected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing utilization of biopesticides in organic farming coupled with technological advancement and rising consumption of fruits & vegetables will spur the business landscape.

bioherbicides segment is set to cross USD 370 million by 2030. The demand for bioherbicides has been fueled by an increase in organic farming techniques and supportive government policies to promote sustainable agriculture. Bacteria, fungi, and nematodes are widely used microbes. It provides a unique and revolutionary method for controlling the growth of weeds that uses active microbial agents. Genetic research and other technological developments have made it possible to create new bioherbicide products that are more effective in stopping the growth of weeds.

Biopesticides market from soil spray segment is projected to register 10.5% CAGR through 2030. A variety of soil wetting agents, iron, and lignosulfonates are used in soil spray applications. It enables deeper penetration even when utilizing thatch and mat equipment into hard soils. The use of soil spray helps conserve water and addresses several concerns with dry, compacted, and hard soils. It assists in getting nutrients deeper into the roots and gives the crop significant iron supplementation. The iron in these sprays fulfils requirements for thickening crop output, promoting root growth and humus creation.

Some major findings of the biopesticides market report include:

Growing consumer demand for organic foods and government activities worldwide to encourage the promotion of bio products propelled the agricultural industry toward using biopesticides as one of its bio inputs.

Increase in insect attacks on crops because of frequent weather fluctuations and rising desire for organic pest control will drive the market expansion.

Liquid formulations of biopesticides are more prevalent since they are created from dry formulations and have an advantage over the dry formulation in terms of improved shelf life.

Fruits & vegetables crop segment is predicted to exceed USD 4.5 billion by 2030. Fruits & vegetable segment covers subsegments such as apple, grapes, potato, and others of which grapes is the fastest growth crop segment of the market. Grapes can be consumed raw or used to make jam, juice, raisins, and other products. Grapes can be used medicinally to boost the immune system, prevent cancer, and maintain good brain function. The use of biopesticides to control insects and fungal pests will enhance grape quality and desired qualities, which will propel market progression.

Biopesticides market from liquid form segment surpassed USD 1.5 billion in 2021. Given that liquid formulations have a longer shelf life than dry formulations, the market for them is likely to grow at the highest rate. Oil-based, polymer-based, water-based, or a combination of these three can all be used in liquid formulations. Inert additives, such as antifreeze substances, surfactants, stabilisers, coloring agents, stickers, and extra nutrients, must be added to water-based formulations. It can be diluted in water using suspension concentrates, emulsions, capsule suspensions, oil dispersions, suspo-emulsions, and ultra-low volume formulations.

APAC biopesticides market is estimated to witness 11.5% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. Most of the countries in APAC region are based on agriculture, which has increased the use of biopesticides in this region. Countries like China are taking essential steps to increase the production capacity of biopesticides owing to the plentiful supply of raw materials in the country. Biopesticides will also have a higher market penetration in this area with limiting restrictions. Demand for biopesticides has also been sparked by consumer efforts to reduce the buildup of pesticide residues in the soil. Sales of biopesticides will be aided by rising R&D spending and numerous bans on commercial pesticide in developing nations.

