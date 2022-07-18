BTCS Inc. and Force Family Office to Host a Fireside Chat with Benchmark to discuss the state of blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors

With two of the leading voices in the industry: Charles Allen, Chairman & CEO of BTCS, and Michael Legg, Equity Research Analyst for The Benchmark Company.

Silver Spring, MD, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced that it will partner with FORCE Family Office to host a fireside chat to discuss the state of blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. The online webinar will take place on Thursday July 21st at 1:00 PM Eastern Time and anyone interested in joining the webinar can register at: BTCS- Force Family Office .

Panellists:

Charles Allen is CEO of BTCS, a financial technology company that’s enabling the evolution of the internet by securing next generation blockchains. He has been involved in the blockchain industry since its earliest days. Prior to joining BTCS he worked domestically and internationally on projects in technology, media, and financial services. Highlights include Managing Director at RK Equity Capital Markets LLC, Managing Director at TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, and Managing Director at Broadband Capital Management LLC, all boutique investment banks focused on advising and raising capital for small and mid-size companies.

Michael Legg is an Equity Research Analyst at Benchmark. Mr. Legg re-joined Benchmark in early 2022 and is an Equity Research Analyst covering Emerging Growth and Crypto companies. In 2020 and 2021, Michael was the Chief Communications Officer at Voyager Digital, a publicly traded crypto brokerage, and led their PR and IR efforts. He has over 30 years of sell-side, buy-side and private equity experience with a particular focus on emerging small-cap growth companies across a variety of sectors. Massachusetts Financial Services, Alex. Brown, Jefferies & Co., and Prudential Securities, Inc. He was also a Partner at Grand Slam Asset Management and the founding Executive Director at Engineering Tomorrow.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem, and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by actively validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is developing a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake, and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets, and the Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, as well as wallets, and stake pool monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales, trading & investment banking firm. Over the last 35 years, we have been steadfastly dedicated to our mission of fostering the long-term success of our clients. Our goal is to provide significant value by leveraging the resources that exist across our broad platform. This approach has enabled us to offer unbiased guidance and exceptional transaction execution to a broad range of clients over a variety of market conditions.

About FORCE Family Office

FORCE is one of the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, they facilitate co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking among their elite, peer-to-peer community. For more information visit: forcefamilyoffice.com.

For More Information on the Event Contact:

Harvey Briggs - Chief Communications Officer

FORCE Family Office

hbriggs@forcefamilyoffice.com

BTCS Investor Relations

Adele Carey, VP Investor Relations

a.carey@btcs.com