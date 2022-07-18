Medium-chain Triglycerides Market Estimated to Surpass 1063.2 Million with a CAGR of 5.90% by 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased consumer acceptance of a healthy lifestyle is expected to promote the intake of medium chain triglycerides-based diets and health supplements during the forecast period. Medium chain triglycerides are accepted by athletes to improve their performance. Medium-chain triglycerides are a type of saturated fat derived from fatty acids. When taken, medium chain triglycerides offer many health benefits, including increased metabolism, improved cognitive function, and improved weight management.



The Global Medium-chain Triglycerides Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 1063.2 Million in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 753.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.90% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Medium-chain Triglycerides (Lauric Acid, Caprylic Acid, Caproic Acid & Capric Acid) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Palm, Coconut, Other Sources (Milk & Vegetable Fats), by Form (Dry, Liquid), by Fatty Acid Type (Caproic Acid, Caprylic Acid, Lauric Acid, Capric Acid), by Application (Nutritional Supplements, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceutical Products, Sports Drinks, Infant Formula), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Medium-chain Triglycerides market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.90% during the forecast period.

The Medium-chain Triglycerides market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 753.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1063.2 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Medium-chain Triglycerides market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Surge in Demand for Natural Cosmetic Products Expected to Boost the Market Growth

According to FAOSTAT, the global natural and organic cosmetology care market is estimated at US USD 24 billion in 2024. For many years, the beauty and personal care industry has preferred natural products over artificial chemicals. The organic cosmetics and personal care market, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, combines factors such as the growing millennial population, internet use, increased per capita income, and increased awareness of sustainable and environmentally friendly products are leading. As a result, the demand for special ingredients such as palm oil and coconut oil used in the beauty and personal care industry has increased in recent years. With the significant growth of the organic cosmetics and personal care market, some of the major manufacturers are now investing in and developing innovative cosmetics that meet the needs of their customers.

In 2018, Malaysia-based IOI Corporation opened a compounding and multinational CARE studio in Hamburg, Germany. The company aimed to develop natural cosmetics using palm oil-based natural fatty acids. Similarly, in 2015, Natural Sourcing, one of the leading suppliers of natural ingredients to the cosmetics industry, announced the launch of a new line of strawberry specialty oils as a skin care product. Therefore, increasing demand for natural cosmetics paves the way for the growth of the medium-chain triglyceride market in the areas of cosmetology and personal care applications. This is the major factor contributing to the growth of this market worldwide.

Numerous Health Advantages to Propel Market

CT and medium chain triglycerides oils have a variety of properties that help with weight loss and management. Compared to low chain triglycerides, medium chain triglycerides are low in calories but are good at increasing satiety and reducing appetite. Medium chain triglycerides are also burned faster by the body and are less likely to be stored as fat. Several studies have shown that medium chain triglycerides may increase the body's ability to burn fat, reduce body fat accumulation, and prevent obesity. Medium chain triglycerides are especially beneficial to those on a ketogenic diet because they produce ketones that allow them to consume more carbohydrates while maintaining a state of ketosis.

In addition, medium chain triglycerides can improve the athletic performance of athletes and bodybuilders. Medium chain triglycerides can also increase muscle mass while reducing body fat. In addition, medium chain triglycerides improve gut health by killing harmful bacteria without affecting the good bacteria in the gut. Medium chain triglycerides can prevent diarrhoea and indigestion of fat. They can also help restore proper digestive function for people who have undergone gastrostomy.

Segmentation of Medium-Chain Triglycerides Market:

Source Palm Coconut Other Sources (milk and vegetable fats)

Form Dry Liquid

Fatty Acid Type Caproic Acid Caprylic Acid Lauric Acid Capric Acid

Application Nutritional Supplements Personal Care Products Pharmaceutical Products Sports Drinks Infant Formula Other Applications (flavorings fragrances, and industrial)

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a volume share of over 35% in 2019 and is likely to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The increased popularity of nutritional supplements and functional foods and beverages among consumers is driving up product demand in this region. Many worldwide known beverage makers are located in the region, which is led by the United States. The market in the United States is being driven by the increased popularity of nutritional supplements. Because of its capacity to cure cardiovascular and liver problems, medium chain triglycerides are increasingly being used as an ingredient in nutritional supplements. Because nutritional supplements are not classed as medical medications, the market for them is unregulated in the country. The aforementioned causes have prompted firms to expand their production capacity within the country in order to meet a wide range of consumer needs. Over time, consumers across the country have become more receptive to health supplements. Over the projection period, their sedentary work lifestyle is expected to play a significant role in the rising product consumption trend.

Recent Developments:

April 2021: MCT oil from coconut was produced by Strenchemie and has the same functions as MCT oil from palm. It's an alternative to MCT Oil derived from palm oil.

