Stonebranch to Speak on Data Pipeline Orchestration at SAPinsider 2022 Conference on July 19

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that CTO Peter Baljet and EMEA Product Strategy Director Nils Buer will present at the SAPinsider 2022 conference in Las Vegas.

The presentation, Putting the Ops in Data Ops: Data Pipeline Orchestration at Scale, will begin at 11:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 19. Baljet and Buer will share practical examples from real enterprises that have solved how to orchestrate their end-to-end data pipelines. Additionally, they’ll offer strategies to centrally manage all automated IT processes — within and beyond your SAP ecosystem.

The SAPinsider 2022 conference takes place July 19–21 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to the session on orchestrating data pipelines, attendees can find Stonebranch at booth #240.





About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world’s largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.