Thomas M. Ihrig Promoted to Senior Vice President, Legacy Energy

WARRENTON, Va., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Energy announced today the promotion of Thomas M. Ihrig to Senior Vice President.

"Tom Ihrig has been integral to Legacy Energy's success. He has a deep understanding of the regulations, policies and market dynamics that affect energy markets on a national and regional level. Tom's enthusiasm and commitment to his clients is evident to anyone who knows him. Tom is a leader, and everyone at Legacy benefits from his insights," says Michael Housley, President of Legacy Energy.

Legacy Energy is a diversified energy management company with offices in Virginia and Michigan. For over 20 years, Legacy has assisted national and regional clients in the U.S. and Canada with the management of energy price risk, evaluation of strategies to reduce energy consumption and demand, and development of procedures to minimize the financial impact from disruptions in natural gas and electric supply.

For more information, visit http://www.legacyenergy.com or contact via email at info@legacyenergy.com.

