Inspirata Unveils New Partnership at the Association of Pathology Chairs (APC) Annual Meeting 2022

Chicago, IL, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital pathology and cancer informatics provider Inspirata is proud to announce a new partnership with precision pathology company SpIntellx, further strengthening and diversifying Inspirata’s growing partner ecosystem.

This partnership allows Inspirata and SpIntellx customers the seamless integration of Dynamyx and HistoMapr-Breast, resulting in a more efficient breast core-biopsy workflow with access to unbiased and advanced spatial analytics powered by explainable AI (xAI). The integration of these user interfaces will provide pathologists total autonomy and control over their case workload.

“We are excited to partner with SpIntellx to bring new translational research and clinical spatial analysis tools to the Dynamyx digital pathology platform,” said Mark Lloyd, Founder and Executive Vice President of Inspirata. “The spatial and functional relationships between cells are central to precision pathology. Building translational research tools into the Dynamyx workflow helps to facilitate the adoption of digital pathology.”

“Explainable AI is a vital feature in building trust and transparency between pathology disease experts and computational pathology systems, and it is also a departure from more traditional black-box AI approaches to digital pathology such as deep learning,” stated SpIntellx co-founder and CTO, S. Chakra Chennubhotla, PhD. “As machine learning accelerates in medicine, improved communication between humans and their machine learning tools is critical.”

Inspirata, located at Booth #18, will exhibit at the Association of Pathology Chairs (APC) Annual Meeting in Chicago from July 17th – 20th. At the event, Inspirata will showcase the latest capabilities of Dynamyx release 2.5.0 and be available to discuss this exciting partnership with SpIntellx.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more, visit www.inspirata.com.

About SpIntellx

SpIntellx, Inc., is the precision pathology company based in Pittsburgh, PA that applies its proprietary unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI to transform computational and systems pathology to precision pathology and guide clinicians and researchers with powerful tools so they can See More, Know More, and Power Precision Pathology. For more information on SpIntellx, please visit www.spintellx.com.



