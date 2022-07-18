Stampede Auto Announce New Location and Quality Service Selling Used Cars

Calgary, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proven Car Dealership in Calgary – Stampede Auto, have now relocated to 2520 Centre Ave NE, in Calgary and expanded their professional services to selling a range of different makes and models of used cars.

Established in 2013, Stampede Auto offer competitive pricing, a minimum of 80 high-quality pre-owned vehicles and endeavour to make the whole process of buying a used car easier for you by being a one-stop-shop that allows you to even drive away in your new car on the same day.

Stampede Auto Car Dealership located in Calgary are always looking for new ways to improve their services and maintain their excellent reputation of providing customer satisfaction. Their teams’ years of experience and training gives them the opportunity to find your next perfect car, while their selection of financing options provides you with peace of mind that you can find your dream vehicle with your specific budget.

Used Car Specialists

If you are looking for Reliable Used Cars in Calgary, AB – Stampede Auto and their expert team will help you find the car that was built for you. By taking the time to explain all the details of your chosen car, such as, safety, comfort, and entertainment features, you can rest assured that you will get the best deal possible.

They have a huge range of certified pre-owned vehicles from leading brands, like Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chevrolet and Dodge, for sale at competitive prices and with exceptional value, so that you can find the ideal used car to suit your lifestyle.

You can either browse their high-quality range of used cars in person, where a member of their friendly team will be more than happy to listen to your specifications and do all that they can to assist you.

There is also the option for you to complete the search from the comfort of your own home at https://stampedeauto.com/used-cars-calgary/ by entering their virtual showroom and narrowing your search to a specific make and model of car, body type, price or by manufacturer. Stampede Auto also offer the added benefit of listing the 10 most popular used cars in each vehicle category, so that you have the utmost confidence when picking your next car.

Unparalleled Service

Always looking for new ways to provide more for their customers, StampedeAuto also offer a no obligation test drive, so that you can try your new car before committing to buy.

With their huge selection of used cars, you have the chance to try and compare a variety of different models and makes at the same location and same time to give you the best possible chance to make a decision that you are comfortable with.

Once you have chosen your new perfect car, the finance experts at Stampede Auto will use their strong networks with banks and lenders to provide you with a selection of finance options, such as, leasing and will even help you in obtaining a loan, so that you can access your dream car.

At Stampede Auto you also have the option of either trading in your old car and putting the money towards the purchase of a new vehicle or selling your car to them directly. If you choose to sell, in as little as 30 minutes you will receive a no obligation offer and if you accept, you will then promptly receive a check with the fair value of your vehicle.

More information

To find out more about Stampede Auto and to see their full list of quality used cars and to read learn more about their other services, please visit their website at https://stampedeauto.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/stampede-auto-announce-new-location-and-quality-service-selling-used-cars/