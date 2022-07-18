Jun Group Certified as a Great Place to Work

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jun Group , a New York-based mobile advertising platform that delivers full-screen video, display and rich media campaigns for Fortune 500 advertisers, has been certified as a 2022 Great Place to Work.



The Great Places to Work recognition is awarded to workplaces where employees willingly go above and beyond in their work, feel supported by management and have demonstrated longevity in their careers at the company. The 2022 distinction is based on employee survey results obtained through Great Places to Work’s online portal.

Jun Group’s award-winning culture builds on the recognition from Great Places to Work in 2019 and 2020. The team at Jun Group assessed their company with impressive scores across justice, camaraderie and teamwork, with 96%, 90% and 90% respectively compared to an industry average of 88%.

“Recreating Jun Group’s powerful, positive culture while most employees were remote is one of our proudest accomplishments as a company,” said Jun Group CEO Corey Weiner. “It’s not just about having fun at work. Our unique culture drives our successful reputation as an honest, transparent, forward-thinking company.”

For the Jun Group team, the ability to attract top talent stems from its emphasis on fostering healthy work/life balance, cross-team collaboration and a truth-driven purpose that supports clients.

“At Jun Group, every person we hire is an investment in our future,” said COO Mishel Alon. “Our culture is only as good as the people who work here — and we’ve hit the jackpot by attracting incredibly talented and collaborative people.”

JUN GROUP

Jun Group, an Advantage Solutions agency, delivers full-screen video, display and rich media campaigns for Fortune 500 advertisers and drives millions of opt-in page views for leading publishers. Jun Group is powered by its SDK, which directly integrates into thousands of apps and reaches 100 million people; its machine-learning optimization tool, Vera; and its custom audience targeting platform, Schema. Across brand, shopper, publisher and influencer marketing, Jun Group drives tangible action that is viewable, brand-safe and transparent.

The company is based in New York. Visit jungroup.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

Will Braithwaite

Jun Group

610.585.8471

wbraithwaite@jungroup.com