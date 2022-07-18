United Maritime Announces Pricing of $26.0 Million Public Offering

GLYFADA, Greece, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Maritime Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USEA), an international shipping company specializing in worldwide seaborne transportation services, announced today the pricing of a public offering of 8,000,000 units at a price of $3.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share, and will immediately separate upon issuance. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $26.0 million.

Each Class A warrant is immediately exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $3.25 per share and will expire five years from issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about July 20, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-266099) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 18, 2022. A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About United Maritime Corporation

United Maritime Corporation is an international shipping company specializing in worldwide seaborne transportation services. Upon delivery of its newly-acquired vessels, the Company’s fleet will consist of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 617,014 dwt.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “USEA”.

Please visit the Company’s website at: www.unitedmaritime.gr

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; the impact of changes in regulatory requirements or actions taken by regulatory authorities on the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's financial condition and liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; increased operating costs associated with vessel aging; vessel damage; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; dependence on affiliates of the Company’s former parent and third-party managers to operate the Company’s business; availability of crew, number of off-hire days, classification survey requirements and insurance costs; changes in the Company’s relationships with contract counterparties; potential liability from future litigation and incidents involving the Company’s vessels; broader market impacts arising from war (or threatened war) or international hostilities, such as between Russia and Ukraine; risks associated with the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effects on demand for dry bulk products, other types of products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

