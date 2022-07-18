UPDATE – Florida Businesswoman Michele Merrell Joins SoldierStrong Board of Directors

STAMFORD, Conn., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida businesswoman Michele Merrell has joined the board of directors of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of the nation’s military veterans by providing them with revolutionary medical technologies to help them take their next steps forward in their lives after service.



“Early last year, I attended an event and met a young soldier who is paralyzed. He demonstrated how he could walk again with the aid of a technologically equipped SoldierSuit exoskeleton and a phone app. It was like an absolute miracle to see him walk again with the aid of the SoldierSuit and resume some of his normal life activities,” said Merrell, who is the president of the Merrell Consulting Group, a Fort Lauderdale global marketing consulting consortium. “My professional background is in technology, and I have been a long supporter of various veterans’ charities. To see a soldier with catastrophic injuries walk again thanks to technology drew me to SoldierStrong and I knew I wanted to help this organization.”

Merrell has more than 30 years of experience in the technology and mobile telecommunications industries working with corporations ranging from start-up to mature, private, public, and pre-initial public offering. She serves on the board of directors for three international corporations and is the North American president and an international board member for the Global Telecom Women’s Network, which actively promotes and mentors women in the global telecommunications and technology industries.

“Michele brings a wealth of experience to SoldierStrong’s board, ranging from her understanding of how board members should work together to benefit the organization and people they serve to her obvious strengths in technology, marketing and public policy,” said SoldierStrong co-founder and chairman Chris Meek. “She’s known for bringing unbridled enthusiasm to the causes she supports, and we welcome her insights, energy and talents to the SoldierStrong board.”

Merrell’s achievements have earned her dozens of awards and recognition over her career, including the “Women of Distinction” award from the South Florida March of Dimes; the Florida Achievement Award from the Florida Commission on the Status of Women; and the Women Worth Watching Award from Diversity Journal.

About SoldierStrong

SoldierStrong helps American patriots literally take their next steps forward. Through educational scholarships and by harnessing the most innovative technology in advanced rehabilitation, we help returning service men and women continue moving in the only direction they should know - forward. Nearly every dollar SoldierStrong receives goes toward support of American patriots so that they can re-acclimate to civilian life, Our organization works to remind veterans who have sacrificed so much that we are forever thankful. For more information, visit http://www.soldierstrong.org /

