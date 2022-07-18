LiveCare Health’s New Service Offering “LiveCare Health Seniors At Home” Launches Pilot Programs

Venice, FL USA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. OTC:(LVCE), having established its position as a telehealth market leader, is pleased to announce its new service offering “LiveCare Health Seniors At Home” has gone live with pilot programs.



Building on its world-class live services for type II diabetics, LiveCare Health Seniors At Home is a 24/7 monitoring, medical and concierge service that combines state-of-the-art technology bridging the gap between seniors living at home and expensive, isolating nursing homes.

CEO Max Rockwell put it best: “Combining in-home health monitoring technology with LiveCare’s person-to-person telehealth platform, LiveCare Health Seniors At Home is providing a solution like no other! Our goal is to provide every active and independent senior the ability to stay in their own home with security, dignity and comfort providing peace of mind to our members and their caregivers alike. No other company in the market does what we do.”

