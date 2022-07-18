Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 28 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 8/7/2022
|359,241
|547.85
|196,809,836
|Monday, 11 July 2022
|3,695
|495.16
|1,829,617
|Tuesday, 12 July 2022
|954
|488.58
|466,108
|Wednesday, 13 July 2022
|3,393
|491.28
|1,666,911
|Thursday, 14 July 2022
|3,762
|485.65
|1,827,030
|Friday, 15 July 2022
|2,466
|478.46
|1,179,877
|In the period 11/7/2022 - 15/7/2022
|14,270
|488.41
|6,969,542
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 15/7/2022
|373,511
|545.58
|203,779,378
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,894,235 treasury shares corresponding to 7.43% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
