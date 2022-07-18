Teeth Whitening Market is predicted to grow US$ 8.55 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2028 | Exclusive Study by The Insight Partners

New York, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Teeth Whitening Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product and Distribution Channel,” the rising awareness for oral hygiene, increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits, and technological advancements in teeth whitening products are driving the market growth. However, the side effects associated with teeth whitening products are hampering the growth of the global market.

Teeth Whitening Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 6.64577 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 8.55657 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 95 No. Tables 21 No. of Charts & Figures 31 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Teeth Whitening Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments



Brodie & Stone; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter & Gamble (P&G); Unilever; GlaxoSmithKline plc; CCA Industries, Inc.; Supersmile; Henkel; and Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

For instance, in October 2018, Church & Dwight acquired Water Pik, Inc. and announced to expand their business. In March 2022, the company launched Visible White O2, formulated with unique active oxygen technology, and whitens teeth from inside out within three days. The oral care portfolio gives the company one of the leading positions as the population ages and consumer interest in oral health continues to expand. With the launch of the aforementioned product, the company expanded its existing teeth whitening toothpaste portfolio in the market.

Global Teeth Whitening Market: Key Insights – Market Opportunity



Dentists have a wide range of equipment and systems which enhance the look of a patient’s teeth. Cosmetic dentistry has gained enormous popularity; it includes techniques such as whitening, shaping, closing spaces, and substituting teeth. Over time, teeth become discolored or stained due to smoking and consuming medications, foods, tea, coffee, and other food products. Using a whitening process, the dentist bleaches teeth. The dentists can perform procedures or provide products to use at home for whitening purposes. Teeth whitening procedures will never go out of demand, as most patients opt for procedures that give natural-looking white teeth that are not overly white. Super-white teeth also weaken the enamel and are observed as heavily treated teeth. Advancements in cosmetic dentistry have led to options where patients can ask for healthy and naturally white teeth. Tooth whitening has become one of the most popular cosmetic dentistry treatments among men and women, as these processes are affordable and effective.

Online purchasing has grown in popularity in recent years because it is convenient and easy to shop. Moreover, the COVID-19 crisis has led consumers to shop online to meet social distancing needs and allow e-commerce platforms to deliver products at their doorsteps. Businesses that use e-commerce platforms tend to maximize their customer reach. The tips and strategies used across e-commerce platforms for attracting online customers help boost teeth whitening market sales. Online purchasing has become very popular due to the increased use of computer and mobile apps. Moreover, online searching for products can save money and time by enabling the user to find the best prices. E-commerce offers advantages such as complete information included in product information, and users can track their products and provide chargeback fees on any purchased fraud item. Purchasing from e-commerce platforms is easier and quicker than from shops or supermarkets.

Online purchasing saves a huge amount of money in terms of operating costs and other company expenditures. It plays a dynamic role in the rural area as it helps improve and enhance their economic condition. Moreover, the increasing acceptance of mobile phones helps boost the global teeth whitening market growth. Thus, the increasing use of online purchasing will help add novel opportunities for the teeth whitening market in the coming years.

The US holds the largest share of the teeth whitening market in North America. Teeth whitening is becoming more advanced and smarter in the country. Many US-based teeth whitening startups and leading companies are focusing on advanced care by incorporating innovative technologies and product launches associated with teeth whitening. According to OnHealth, Americans spend ~US$ 2 billion annually to keep their smiles bright. As per Castle Valley Dental, an estimated 38.3 million Americans used some form of teeth whitening product in 2019. Moreover, many private and government organizations provide reimbursement policies to provide awareness for oral and dental care in the country. For instance, in 2017, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), an authority on children’s oral health, provided policies on third-party reimbursement to improve medical care and manage patients with special health care needs. Therefore, the initiatives made by the government and startups in the US have expedited the growth of the teeth whitening market.



Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global teeth whitening market grew steadily. The COVID-19 outbreak severely affected several markets, such as medical systems, in various regions. The pandemic had significantly impacted the global teeth whitening market. The COVID-19 pandemic had spotlighted the focus on personal hygiene and home dental aesthetics. The pandemic increased the market growth in the recent past and is expected to follow a similar trend over the forecast period. Moreover, studies conducted by Colgate-Palmolive suggest that certain oral care products may play a role in temporarily reducing the amount of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the mouth. Laboratory tests found that certain toothpaste types containing zinc, stannous fluoride, amine fluoride, and mouthwashes containing cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC), hydrogen peroxide, and chlorhexidine, or stannous fluoride/amine fluoride neutralized the virus by more than 99%. According to SmileDirectClub, a company that sells clear aligners and teeth whitening kits, in 2021, there was a 47% increase in teeth whitening and a similar rise in teeth straightening. SmileDirectClub Inc. had planned to expand its whitening product line with its new fast-dissolving Whitening Strips in January 2022.

Teeth Whitening Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the global teeth whitening market is segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, and others. In 2022, the whitening toothpaste segment held the largest share of the market. However, the white light teeth whitening device segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the teeth whitening market is bifurcated into offline and online. The offline segment held a larger market share in 2022. The offline market segment is categorized into consumer stores, dental dispensaries, and pharmacies. Further, consumer stores consist of retail stores and supermarkets. Manufacturers are highly dependent on the retail stores as they are the immediate customers; thus, the presence of numerous consumer stores is expected to boost the market growth over the next six years. Factors such as the growing number of small/private dental clinics, increasing dental clinic visits, rising incidence of dental diseases, growing awareness about dental hygiene, and economic gain for dental practitioners are driving the growth of the offline segment. They also cater to a vast customer base as the number of pharmacies is increasing in several regions. Moreover, an increasing number of patients suffering from oral diseases and a growing number of pharmacies provide the segment with lucrative growth opportunities.

