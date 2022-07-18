Axiom Exhibiting at Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials East Coast 2022

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics ("Axiom"), the premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services focused on small-to-medium life science organizations, will be exhibiting at Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials East Coast 2022 July 19-20 in Boston, MA.



The 2-day conference brings together leading pharma and biotech professionals from across the East Coast to explore new processes and technologies to optimize their clinical and outsourcing operations in the oncology space.

“Oncology trials can be extremely complex, which can pose a challenge when finding the right technology pieces to complement any study. Logistical complexities can include custom created therapy preparations, sample and/or specimen tracking, enrolment and slot allocations and patient scheduling. When there is a need for quick specimen analysis to ensure a patient genotype is eligible, transparency in the data and tracking of this information using an agile tool such as Fusion, eClinical Suite can make a huge difference in the success of a study,” says Quinn Zarubick, VP eClinical Project Management.



“Our Fusion eClinical Suite provides clients and research centers with a single point of access to all of their study data and clinical management needs. The advantage of Fusion’s real time reporting of data across multiple modules like EDC, Pharmacovigilance and RTSM; allows for instant insight into data trends in areas such as safety and enrolment rates,” says Brian Dempster, VP Global Clinical Management.

Axiom invites attendees to come visit the team at Booth 4 for a chat over coffee to discuss upcoming needs and how Axiom can help run your clinical trials easier, faster, and smarter.

To register for this event, please visit: https://arena-international.com/oncologyeastcoast/

Learn more about Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite: https://www.axiommetrics.com/fusion-eclinical-suite/

