NeuShield Spotlighted on the CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

FREMONT, Calif., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield , developers of the world’s first Mirror Shielding™ technology, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named NeuShield to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list, published during CRN’s Emerging Vendors Week, July 18 – 22, recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.



The technology vendors featured on CRN’s 2022 Emerging Vendors—all six years old or younger—are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.

NeuShield created the world’s first Mirror Shielding technology which allows customers to get back on their feet quickly with instant recovery. This unique technology is a game changer for our customers helping them to sleep at night knowing their data and systems are protected even if they are hit with fully undetectable (FUD) ransomware.

“As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As a trusted industry resource, CRN’s Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies.”

“We are honored to be recognized a second time by CRN, a trusted industry source,” said Yuen Pin Yeap, the Chief Executive Officer at NeuShield. “Ransomware requires a unique set of tools to combat it. NeuShield is exactly what the industry needs to complete their security stack and complement their backup solution.”

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

