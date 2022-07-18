Usage of Seal Inspection Equipment to Remain High in Food & Beverage and Pharmaceutical Packaging, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global seal inspection equipment market is estimated at US$ 456 Million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is poised to grow owing to remarkable safety achieved as a result of using seal inspection equipment.



Seal inspection equipment systems are utilised in several end-use application industries to detect packaging material problems such as damaged seals, inverted seals and lifted seals, overheated or under heated seals, and missing or incomplete seals, as well as loose caps, tilted caps, etc.

For Critical Insights on Seal Inspection Equipment Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7547

Several testing methods are followed depending on the sensitivity and end use of the product, such as gas leak test systems, ultrasonic seal test systems, vision inspection systems, X-ray inspection systems, and others such as traditional visual inspection, and destructive and non-destructive methods such as vacuum decay tests, bubble emission tests, and dye penetration tests. Widespread use case and availability of vivid technologies will accelerate the growth of the seal inspection equipment market over the coming years.

Which End-use Sectors are estimated to Accelerate Market Growth?

Under the end-user segment, the seal inspection equipment and services market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & life sciences, electronics & semiconductors, consumer products, automotive & aerospace, logistics, and others.

Amongst them, the food & beverage industry dominates the market and accounted for 28.8% market share at the end of 2021.

In the food & beverage industry, seal inspection equipment is utilized at several stages of the production process, such as package seal inspection, bottle cap inspection, cosmetic defect inspection, label quality, skewed label, barcode label quality, and other types of seal defects.

Apart from this, seal testing equipment finds usage in the pharmaceuticals & life sciences sectors, which hold 22.8% market share and the segment is projected to expand at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

The pharmaceutical & life science industry needs to provide non-contact sterilized products to prevent product quality issues. Thermal-imaging based automated heat seal inspection equipment is widely used in pharmaceutical products such as vials and syringes that are highly prone to contamination.

To learn more about Seal Inspection Equipment Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7547

Key Segments Covered in Seal Inspection Equipment Industry Survey

Seal Inspection Equipment Market by Testing Method :



Gas Leak Test Systems

Ultrasonic Seal Test Systems Vision Inspection Systems X-ray Inspection Systems Others





Seal Inspection Equipment Market by End-use Application :



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences Electronics & Semiconductors Consumer Products Automotive & Aerospace Logistics Others





Seal Inspection Equipment Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Development

Following strict regulatory policies across end-use application sectors such as food & beverages, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences, and to provide robust packing solutions, product manufacturers have adopted seal inspection equipment & services to maintain the top-most quality of their products by eliminating operator errors caused by traditional visual inspection methods.

Key players operating in the market are focused on incorporating advanced imaging and deep learning technologies to execute critical seal inspection methods. Moreover, market participants are making an effort to expand their customer base by looking at a variety of end users across potential countries.

Additionally, market players are concentrating on enhancing their product portfolios by investing in R&D to provide advanced and smart products.

As an illustration, Mettler Toledo unveiled a new line of inspection equipment designed especially for the commercial baking industry.



Get Customization on Seal Inspection Equipment Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7547

Key players in Seal Inspection Equipment Market

Accura Pharmaquip Pvt. Ltd.

BREVETTI CEA S.P.A

Cincinnati Test Systems

Cognex

Enercon

FLEXPAK Leak Detectors Inc.

FT System

Inficon

INSPECTION SYSTEMS

Integro Technologies Corp.

IVISYS



Key Takeaways from Seal Inspection Equipment Market Study

The global seal inspection equipment market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.8% and be valued at US$ 880.7 million by 2032.

The market witnessed 1.4% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under testing method, vision seal inspection equipment dominates the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 188.8 million in 2022.

North America led the global market with 28.4% market share in 2021.

Together, the food & beverage and pharmaceutical & life science sectors are likely to represent 51.6% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for seal inspection systems is expected to increase at CAGRs of 6% and 7.5% in Europe and South Asia & Oceania, respectively.

About the Industrial Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial Goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Industrial Goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Mining Pumps Market- The global mining pumps market is estimated at USD 2,375 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3,780 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2032. The global mining pumps market accounts for ~5% of the global industrial pumps market in 2022.

Reciprocating Pumps Market- The global reciprocating pumps market is estimated at USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2032.

Air Conditioning System Market- The global air conditioning system market is estimated at USD 123 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 198 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032. The global air conditioning system market accounts for ~58% of the global HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) market in 2022.

Basalt Fiber Market- The global basalt fiber market is estimated at USD 106 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 339 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Aircraft Towbars Market- The global aircraft towbar market is estimated at USD 9 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 12 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2032.

Cryogenic Submerged Motor Pumps Market- The global cryogenic submerged motor pumps market is expected to accumulate a market revenue of US$ 1,762.4 Mn in 2022, and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.5% by garnering a market value of US$ 2,476.8 Mn in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Rotary Pumps Market- The global rotary pumps market is estimated at USD 6.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2022-2032.

Power Generation Pumps Market- The global power generation pumps market is estimated at USD 865 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,857 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2022-2032.

Belt Loaders Market- The global belt loaders market is estimated at USD 1,125 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,635 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2032.

Dredging Market- The global dredging market is estimated at USD 15.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 21.4 Billion by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter