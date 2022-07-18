Bio LPG Market was Worth US$153.71 Mn in 2019 and is Expected to Reach US$1,020.32 Mn by 2025, at a Healthy Pace of 47% CAGR

London, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bio LPG market is expected to trace a lucrative trajectory in the years to follow, as green energy standards gain traction. The booming popularity of renewables has given a thrust to the growth of the global bio LPG market. The energy sector has shown tremendous resilience in developing sustainable energy standards, resulting in widespread processing and recycling of feedstock and wastes across the sector. The emergence of sophisticated techniques to purify and extract the energy content of feedstocks has ensured abundance of renewable fuels. Over the course of the next decade, use of bio LPG as transportation fuel and in heating applications is slated to increase.

Fairfield Market Research finds that the global bio LPG market stood at a total value of US$153.71 Mn in 2019, and is expected to reach a net worth of US$1,020.32 Mn by 2025. Growing concerns related to the havoc caused by global greenhouse gas emissions has brought bio LPG under the radar of focus in recent years.

Looking For a Sample Copy of This Report? Request the Same Here: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/bio-lpg-market/request-sample

Bio LPG Market: Global Trends and Highlights

Europe has clocked in roughly 90% of the total market share in terms of value and volume both.





Based on the route of procurement, bio-oil currently accounts for 100% share of the global bio-LPG market.





Industry Experts Predict a Smooth Transition from Conventional LPG to Bio LPG

Apart from the source and means of production, bio LPG exhibits properties that are similar to those of conventional LPG. The identical performance, appearance, and applications of conventional and bio LPG has relieved the burden of developing storage infrastructure for the latter. This is expected to fast-track the adoption of bio LPG across the transport and industrial sectors. The low percentage of air pollutants produced during burning of bio LPG shall serve as a gamechanger for the product in comparison to conventional LPG.

Europe to Outdo Bio LPG Sales of All Other Regioanl Markets

The lucrative opportunities floating in the European market is expected to be a point of captivation for energy investors and venture capitalists. The EU has been vocal about the use of renewable and greener practices, including the use of low-pollution-fuels.

Some of the prominent names relevant to the global bio LPG market are Diamond Green Diesel, Total SE, Neste Oil, ENI, Preem AB, SHV Energy, Renewable Energy Group, and AvantiGas.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/bio-lpg-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Feedstock Coverage Bio-oil

Cellulosic Organic waste

Others (Sugar, Glycerine, Wet Waste, etc.) End-user Coverage Residential

Chemical & Petrochemical

Industrial & Others Geographical Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) Leading Companies Neste Oil

Total SE

ENI

Preem AB

SHV Energy

Diamond Green Diesel

Renewable Energy Group

Global Bioenergies

AvantiGas

Irving Oil Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Macro-micro economic impact analysis, Technological Roadmap, Key Trends, Driver, Restraints, and Future Opportunities & Revenue Pockets, Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis, Historical Trend (2017-2019), Price Trend Analysis- 2019-2025, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Category, Region, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain)

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Bio LPG Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Covid-19 Impact

2.5.1. Supply Chain

2.5.2. Raw Materials Impact Analysis

3. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2017 - 2025

3.1. Key Highlights

3.2. by Feedstock/by End-user

3.3. By Region

4. Global Bio LPG Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025

4.1. Global Bio LPG Market Outlook, by Feedstock, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025

4.1.1. Key Highlights

4.1.1.1. Bio-oil

4.1.1.2. Cellulosic Organic Waste

4.1.1.3. Others (Sugar, Glycerine, Wet Waste, etc.)

4.1.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Feedstock

4.2. Global Bio LPG Market Outlook, by End-user, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025

4.2.1. Key Highlights

4.2.1.1. Residential

4.2.1.2. Chemical & Petrochemical

4.2.1.3. Industrial & Others

4.2.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user

4.3. Global Bio LPG Market Outlook, by Region, Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2025

4.3.1. Key Highlights

4.3.1.1. North America

4.3.1.2. Europe

4.3.1.3. Asia Pacific

4.3.1.4. Rest of the World (RoW)

4.3.2. BPS Analysis/Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

TOC Continued…!

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com