Carboxylates Market Is Likely to Reach A Valuation of USD 18996.37 Million by 2029 | Upcoming Trends, Revenue, Size, Share, Growth and Key Manufacturer Analysis

DENVER, USA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled " Global Carboxylates Market " with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis.

The global Carboxylates Market was valued at USD 12100.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18996.37 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Overview:-

Over the last few years, there has been immense growth in the chemical industry. Additionally, there the increased demand for the growing demand of vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) has significantly contributed to the carboxylates market, which further increases the overall growth of the market.

Opportunities

Development and Investments

Furthermore, the development of technical advancement by the market players further enhance the applications of the product, and extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the significant investments in research and development activities will further expand the future growth of the carboxylates market.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes a market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, and Market Share:

Alcoa Corporation (U.S.)

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Rio Tinto (Australia)

RUSAL (Russia)

Norsk Hydro A.S.A. (Norway)

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC (U.A.E)

Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C. (Bahrain)

Century Aluminum Company (U.S.)

Vedanta Ltd. (India)

China Aluminum Corporation (China)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

REDOX INDUSTRIES LIMITED (India)

China Hongqiao (China)

H.P. (Australia)

East Hope Group (China)

ACURO ORGANICS LIMITED (India)

Emirates Global Aluminum (U.A.E.)

Drivers

High Demand Across Food and Beverages Sector

The utilization of the carboxylic acid in the food and beverage sector has been steadily increasing, particularly in industrialized and developing nations such the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Russia, Brazil, South Africa, India, and Japan. The growth in government measures in emerging nations like India to promote foreign investment in the food and beverage sector and the rise in processed foods consumption can be attributed to the industry's expansion.

Surging Requirement Across Animal Feed

During the forecast period, it is anticipated that increased farmer awareness of nutrient enrichment and the presence of a sizable livestock population would drive the global animal feed market. Depending on the animal's type and stage of growth, carboxylates is utilized in the animal feed industry, as it helps to increase animal growth, decrease feed costs, and enhance feed efficiency. As these vital carboxylic acids are frequently lacking in natural feedstuff, acetic acid, propionic acid, and butyric acid are frequently utilized in animal feed. The capacity of carboxylic acid to boost cattle metabolism is expected to drive growth in demand for the product in animal feed over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market for food additives is growing as a result of increased urbanization, rising consumer disposable income, and a rise in consumer desire for various culinary styles. Throughout the projection period, this is anticipated to boost the food business. Additionally, the growth in trade by air transportation will also drive market value growth. The expansion of the automotive industry and the increase in defense budgets are other market growth determinants projected to bolster the market's growth..

Industry Segmentation: Carboxylates Market

The carboxylates market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Acetic

Valeric

Isovaleric

Formic

Propionic

Butyric

Isobutyric

Citric

Caproic

Stearic

End-User

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Lubricants

Consumer Goods

Carboxylates Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The carboxylates market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the carboxylates market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth in this region is attributed to the strict regulations imposed by the government within the region.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increasing growth of the various industries such as consumer goods, food and beverages and others in the region.

