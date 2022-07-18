Used EV Interest Surging for the First Time as More Americans Go Electric

SEATTLE, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recurrent, the car industry’s leading analyst of electric vehicle (EV) battery health, today released its Q3 2022 Used Electric Car Market Report, revealing that price increases for used EVs are now beating the consumer price index for all cars in the U.S. The lack of new and used EV supply leads consumers to either add their name to long pre-order wait lists or pay more for used cars today.



EVs are increasing in value in the first year, which has led to “car flipping” – much like flipping houses for profit – and a surplus of like-new used cars to meet the demand of eager EV converts. EV owners that purchased a new Ford Mustang Mach-E in late 2021 could have resold it for a profit of $10,000 to $20,000 in a matter of months, a trend that is still visible in the summer of 2022. Someone who bought a Tesla Model 3 in April 2021 has seen its value appreciate by $19,000 as of July 2022.

“Lots of factors are playing into this interest spike in used electric cars,” said Andrew Garberson, head of marketing at Recurrent. “I don’t expect it to wane anytime soon because many of the contributors – unrelenting gas prices, new car supply shortages and dozens of exciting model releases – are not going to suddenly change, either. Once a secondary market is established, it does not normally disappear.”

A few additional key findings from the report include:

In 2021, 50% of EV shoppers would be interested in a used EV and, just one year later, Recurrent’s latest survey puts that number closer to 80%. Used EV prices will remain high. The supply chain constraints, rising gas prices and equipment shortages all factor into this, and it might take 18 months until production backlogs clear and new facilities come online.

More people have preordered the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning than all Nissan LEAFs ever sold in the U.S., and the Tesla Model Y crossover SUV is the best-selling EV. The rise of “car flipping” will continue despite attempts to block it. Savvy shoppers are scooping up new EVs and reselling them with low mileage. Restrictions on lease buyouts and vehicle resale will further limit the supply of secondhand EVs in coming years.

As a wave of U.S. drivers shifts from gas to electric motors, Recurrent started a free EV 101 course to educate new and prospective EV owners about how to properly care for their car and its battery. Over 800 people have already enrolled during the first two months.

About Recurrent

Recurrent was founded in 2020 with the goal to provide more transparency and confidence in pre-owned electric cars. Through its comprehensive battery reports for EV owners, buyers and sellers, it aims to accelerate the overall adoption of electric vehicles. To learn more about Recurrent, visit https://www.recurrentauto.com/ .