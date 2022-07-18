Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call For Second Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) will release its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2022 on Thursday, July 28, 2022, after the close of the market. Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer and David K. Ure, Senior Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results. The call can be accessed by dialing one of the following:



North America: (888) 378-4398



International: (647) 484-0474



Participant Passcode: 359983

Listeners can also access the conference call live over the Internet by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ka7jrybt

A recording of the completed conference call can be accessed for fifteen days by registering for Call-in Audio Replay through this link .

For additional information on accessing the call, please contact Daniela Navarria of Mercer International at daniela.navarria@mercerint.com or (604) 639-4602.

At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, the United States, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com .



