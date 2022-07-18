Hoping Club develops a decentralized trading platform and launches a developer incentive plan

London, UK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoping Club announced the development of a decentralized trading platform and launched a developer program. Developers can focus on liquidity to build applications on the platform. The application can independently construct the functions and attributes of NFT, and can directly interact with data on an external application in the future. It is reported that the first batch of developer plans have been opened for application, with the purpose of providing the real value of NFT through the centralized liquidity provided by users through the developer platform and effective capital allocation, and bringing more transaction liquidity to NFT. There will also be developer grants this time to help more developers stimulate innovative thinking under relatively good conditions.

Hoping Club has continued to promote its business in the Asia-Pacific region in the past two years. Its investment projects in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and other places have developed rapidly and its influence has been continuously improved. According to the latest announcement issued by the official website of Hoping Club, Hoping Club has officially started to recruit and recruit members in the Asia-Pacific region.



Hoping Club was established on Wall Street in 2012, and is one of the fastest growing asset management institutions in the world. It has always been known for its globalization, diversified investment ideas and accurate bets in alternative investment fields. Hoping Club has a unique membership mechanism. Members include top talents from all walks of life, such as entrepreneurs and team leaders in sports, finance, technology, IT, blockchain, digital quantification and other fields. Guild has an independent data analysis center to make ecological investment and wealth management plans for its members. Hoping Club works closely with governments and investment institutions around the world to make diversified investments and form a balanced asset allocation. At present, its business involves traditional venture capital fields such as real estate, energy, finance, IT, heavy metals, etc., and it also has a layout in emerging fields such as new energy, crypto digital and blockchain.

In order to realize the value of distributed business applications, Hoping Club is committed to developing the developer ecology. The developer ecological plan will provide mature development tools and perfect development documents, and organize education and training activities to provide financial support for developers.

On the one hand, the developer has established a perfect reward and punishment mechanism to stimulate the enthusiasm of participants, so that the project will never lack participants. On the other hand, the developer plan effectively unifies the goals of the development team and the promotion participating team. As long as there are people involved, it can guarantee the continuous development of the project. Therefore, the developer plan is an effective scheme to maintain the normal development and operation of the ecosystem.



Media contact

Hoping club

Contact: Koby sadan

Website: https://www.hopingclub.com/

Email: Hoping2012 (at) hopingclub.com