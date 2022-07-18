External Blinds Market Size worth $24.62Bn, Globally, by 2028 – Premium Research by The Insight Partners

New York, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ External Blinds Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Venetian Blinds, Roller Blinds, Vertical Blinds Panel Blinds, and Others), Operating System (Manual and Automated), Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, and Others), and End-Use (Residential and Commercial)” The global external blinds market growth is driven by rising residential and commercial construction activities.





Request Sample PDF Brochure of External Blinds Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00028974







Market Size Value in US$ 15.71 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 24.62 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 192 No. Tables 109 No. of Charts & Figures 93 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product Type, Operating System, Material, and End-Use Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The Bluetooth-enabled external blinds can be opened and closed by using a remote or a smartphone. They can be cleaned in one go and do not require additional care. In May 2022, Hunter Douglas announced its smart shades upgraded with a PowerView Gen 3 system, which offers easier installation, better reliability, and improved scaling for ambitious connected homes. The Gen 3 PowerView system marks a move away from the proprietary wireless technology of shade and blind makers by embracing Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). The current version of PowerView relies on a smart hub, a dedicated remote control system, and the company's app. Users can adjust automated external blinds within the house, and to some extent, they can link the system with third-party smart home ecosystems, such as Amazon Alexa and Crestron Home. The BLE link is bidirectional, which enables blinds o report back their position up to eight times per second.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00028974/





External Blinds Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Leading players in the global external blinds market include Alulux GmbH; Griesser AG; Country Blinds Pty Ltd; Hunter Douglas; MHZ Hachtel GmbH & Co. KG; NEVA; Schenker Storen; Serge Ferrari S.A.S.; Verano; and WAREMA Renkhoff SE. Several other companies are functioning in the external blinds market and are contributing substantial revenues to it.

In 2020, Nexen Group, Inc. introduced Motor Ready Sealed (MRS) precision external blinds. The MRS retains the advantages of the company's current proprietary precision roller pinion drive system, which include zero backlashes, high accuracy, high torque, and rapid acceleration, while adding substantial additional advantages.





Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “External Blinds Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00028974





Benefits of External Blinds Boost External Blinds Market Growth

External blinds can be used to maximize outdoor space if the area of houses and commercial blocks is small; they can cover verandah and patio to make extra usable space. High-quality external blinds can protect users from the wind, rain, and harmful sunlight rays. By keeping out the harsh elements, the blinds protect furnishings from damage, fading, and general wear and tear. In addition, external blinds protect users from insects and other little creatures. The blinds maintain warmth as well as keep the structures cooler by shielding and protecting them from the harsh sunlight. With blinds down, users can reduce energy bills by up to 50%.





External Blinds Market: Segment Overview

The external blinds market, by product type, is segmented into venetian blinds, roller blinds, vertical blinds, panel blinds, and others. The venetian blinds segment led the market in 2020. Venetian blinds consist of stacked two-inch-wide horizontal slats connected by cords or strips of fabric. Users can pull the cords to rotate the slats or bring them together and up to adjust the blinds. Venetian blinds are available in various materials, such as wood. There are also cordless versions of the blinds. When the light levels go down, users can automatically retract their Venetian blinds to be completely out of sight. Further, the allow an easy access to the glass for cleaning. The blade surface has a shallow curve that complements modern architecture’s fine lines. The coated stainless-steel cables or slimline extruded aluminum rails guide the slats.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of External Blinds Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00028974









Browse Adjoining Reports:

Venetian Blinds Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Vertical Blinds, Horizontal Blinds, Roll-Up Blinds, Others); Application (Residential, Commercial, Institutional) and Geography

Blinds Duster Brush Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Wool, Feather, Microfiber, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Windows Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Fixed Window, Sliding Window, Casement Window, Pivoted Window, Awning Window, Others); Window Frame Materials (Wood, Vinyl, Fiberglass, Aluminum, Wood-clad, Composite); Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Geography

Commercial Windows Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Frame (Vinyl, Wood, Metal, Others); Mechanism (Sliding, Swinging, Others); End use (New commercial, Refurbishment.) and Geography

PVC Window Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Turn and Tilt Window, Sliding Window, Casement Window, Others); Application (Residential, Commercial) and Geography

Blackout Curtains Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cover Type (Horizontal pull type, Lift type, Others); End User (Residential, Non-residential) and Geography

Silk Curtains Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By End User (Residential, Non-residential) and Geography

Soundproof Curtains Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Sound-Insulating, Noise-Reducing, and Sound-Blocking), Material (Glass Wool, Rock Wool, Plastic Foams, and Natural Fibers), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geography









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: