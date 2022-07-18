Overactive Bladder Treatment (OAB) Market worth $4.2 Billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report “Overactive Bladder Treatment (OAB) Market by Drug type ( Anticholinergic (Solifenacin, Oxybutynin, Tolterodine, Darifenacin), Mirabegron), Botox, Neuromodulation, Disease Type (Idopathic OAB and Neurogenic OAB) and Region - Global Forecasts to 2027”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Overactive Bladder Treatment Market is projected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2027 from USD 3.5 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The Increasing number of patients undergoing neuromodulation coupled with launch of novel drugs is likely to drive the growth of market. Rising number of patient with overactive bladder coupled with increasing awareness among the developing countries is anticipated to increase demand for treatment options in coming years, this factor is expected to upsurge the growth during the forecast period.

The others segment is estimated to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period of overactive bladder treatment market

Based on type, the overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into anticholinergics, mirabegron, BOTOX, neuromodulation, and other treatments. Other treatment segment is expected to grow at faster pace owing to launch of several novel drugs in the pipeline. For instance, Urovant Sciences’ URO-902, is a novel gene therapy for patients with overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms currently under Phase 2 clinical trials.

The Idiopathic OAB is registered to grow at faster pace during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Based on disease type, the overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into idiopathic overactive bladder & neurogenic overactive bladder. Rising aging population is one of the factor increasing number of patients suffering from idiopathic overactive bladder hence projecting the growth of the market.

North America has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in overactive bladder treatment market

The global overactive bladder treatments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to grow at faster pace owing to favorable reimbursement policies and increased demand for treatment in the region.

The overactive bladder treatment industry is fragmented in nature with prominent players operating in this market such as are Astellas Pharma (Japan), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel), Pfizer (US), Medtronic (Ireland), AbbVie (US), Viatris (US), Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services (US), Endo Pharmaceuticals Lupin (India) , Amneal Pharmaceuticals (US), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (India) and among others.

