JCDecaux: Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux S.A.
Paris, July 18th , 2022 – Under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SA and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:
- 210,468 shares
- € 1,321,862.47
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,838
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,403
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,464,257 shares for € 29,382,870.13
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,378,303 shares for € 28,280,905.00
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:
- 124,514 shares
- € 2,432,409.79
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,955
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,405
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 523,460 shares for € 12,007,049.29
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 433,854 shares for € 10,077,011.08
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 5,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)
- N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
- A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries
- 957,706 advertising panels worldwide
- Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- 10,720 employees
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)
(a) Adjusted revenue
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
| Number of
executions
| Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
| Number of
executions
| Number of
shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|4,838
|1,464,257
|29,382,870.13
|4,403
|1,378,303
|28,280,905.00
|03/01/2022
|3
|2,000
|44,300.00
|19
|3,035
|67,589.45
|04/01/2022
|-
|-
|-
|24
|4,965
|112,209.00
|05/01/2022
|9
|2,000
|45,600.00
|33
|9,739
|225,165.68
|06/01/2022
|12
|3,000
|68,700.00
|18
|5,261
|122,791.74
|07/01/2022
|23
|5,000
|116,100.00
|14
|3,000
|70,650.00
|10/01/2022
|82
|15,000
|341,550.00
|2
|1,000
|23,400.00
|11/01/2022
|23
|6,283
|137,849.02
|12
|3,000
|66,900.00
|12/01/2022
|-
|-
|-
|27
|4,000
|89,800.00
|13/01/2022
|6
|4,000
|89,000.00
|5
|2,000
|45,080.00
|14/01/2022
|8
|3,000
|66,000.00
|12
|3,000
|66,900.00
|17/01/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|1,000
|22,440.00
|18/01/2022
|11
|3,000
|66,300.00
|2
|1,000
|22,300.00
|19/01/2022
|5
|2,000
|44,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/01/2022
|33
|12,717
|272,906.82
|3
|1,000
|22,000.00
|21/01/2022
|17
|2,000
|43,480.00
|-
|-
|-
|24/01/2022
|23
|9,000
|195,480.00
|4
|2,000
|44,500.00
|25/01/2022
|5
|3,000
|64,200.00
|9
|3,000
|65,100.00
|26/01/2022
|7
|1,001
|21,721.70
|11
|4,001
|87,821.95
|27/01/2022
|45
|9,001
|192,711.41
|6
|4,001
|86,141.53
|28/01/2022
|-
|-
|-
|43
|14,000
|313,180.00
|31/01/2022
|-
|-
|-
|43
|10,000
|247,400.00
|01/02/2022
|3
|1,000
|24,700.00
|53
|15,000
|370,500.00
|02/02/2022
|-
|-
|-
|51
|15,000
|374,100.00
|03/02/2022
|20
|6,000
|147,300.00
|40
|10,000
|247,600.00
|04/02/2022
|10
|3,000
|72,600.00
|44
|7,029
|172,491.66
|07/02/2022
|28
|7,000
|169,120.00
|18
|3,000
|73,410.00
|08/02/2022
|21
|4,000
|95,200.00
|52
|14,971
|366,639.79
|09/02/2022
|19
|4,000
|96,720.00
|46
|15,000
|372,450.00
|10/02/2022
|-
|-
|-
|35
|9,000
|227,160.00
|11/02/2022
|10
|3,000
|75,300.00
|4
|2,000
|50,740.00
|14/02/2022
|40
|7,893
|195,272.82
|8
|3,114
|77,445.18
|15/02/2022
|3
|1,001
|24,824.80
|56
|16,887
|429,774.15
|16/02/2022
|7
|2,000
|51,100.00
|10
|4,000
|102,920.00
|17/02/2022
|32
|7,000
|178,710.00
|14
|4,000
|102,800.00
|18/02/2022
|15
|5,000
|126,000.00
|2
|1,000
|25,200.00
|21/02/2022
|22
|7,003
|174,514.76
|2
|1,000
|25,300.00
|22/02/2022
|45
|6,050
|147,499.00
|10
|7,044
|176,381.76
|23/02/2022
|3
|2,000
|49,900.00
|13
|3,956
|100,205.48
|24/02/2022
|36
|11,707
|286,236.15
|12
|10,000
|248,500.00
|25/02/2022
|21
|5,000
|123,000.00
|20
|7,000
|175,000.00
|28/02/2022
|29
|3,399
|83,581.41
|23
|6,000
|150,480.00
|01/03/2022
|17
|5,000
|124,500.00
|3
|1,000
|25,300.00
|02/03/2022
|62
|9,601
|235,320.51
|35
|9,000
|222,210.00
|03/03/2022
|83
|17,000
|407,490.00
|-
|-
|-
|04/03/2022
|94
|22,000
|488,400.00
|-
|-
|-
|07/03/2022
|81
|21,000
|418,740.00
|21
|19,000
|390,640.00
|08/03/2022
|13
|1,000
|19,700.00
|1
|1,000
|20,500.00
|09/03/2022
|5
|2,000
|40,100.00
|9
|2,000
|41,500.00
|10/03/2022
|68
|23,148
|464,580.36
|34
|10,000
|209,500.00
|11/03/2022
|-
|-
|-
|29
|16,000
|335,680.00
|14/03/2022
|49
|22,540
|476,721.00
|32
|12,608
|268,802.56
|15/03/2022
|44
|17,624
|371,513.92
|50
|27,000
|571,860.00
|16/03/2022
|40
|15,133
|335,498.61
|66
|24,392
|542,234.16
|17/03/2022
|48
|15,867
|349,550.01
|44
|15,055
|334,522.10
|18/03/2022
|68
|25,000
|542,500.00
|63
|24,945
|546,295.50
|21/03/2022
|67
|25,000
|554,000.00
|67
|26,000
|580,060.00
|22/03/2022
|22
|6,208
|139,431.68
|60
|20,060
|454,359.00
|23/03/2022
|62
|21,000
|481,740.00
|67
|21,940
|504,181.20
|24/03/2022
|63
|19,806
|450,190.38
|26
|12,001
|273,742.81
|25/03/2022
|5
|3,000
|68,580.00
|86
|21,999
|507,956.91
|28/03/2022
|87
|25,718
|588,427.84
|14
|7,000
|162,680.00
|29/03/2022
|45
|13,387
|296,789.79
|48
|10,500
|233,625.00
|30/03/2022
|113
|27,675
|606,912.75
|50
|12,592
|276,772.16
|31/03/2022
|45
|19,000
|410,970.00
|47
|12,155
|264,735.90
|01/04/2022
|115
|30,000
|640,500.00
|51
|18,000
|386,460.00
|04/04/2022
|48
|26,100
|547,839.00
|54
|22,000
|463,980.00
|05/04/2022
|81
|28,032
|585,868.80
|64
|23,035
|483,274.30
|06/04/2022
|74
|29,968
|620,936.96
|38
|12,865
|269,907.70
|07/04/2022
|69
|19,000
|377,720.00
|6
|1,000
|20,000.00
|08/04/2022
|48
|12,294
|242,806.50
|91
|24,008
|477,759.20
|11/04/2022
|69
|25,327
|504,260.57
|69
|26,390
|527,272.20
|12/04/2022
|64
|20,501
|409,609.98
|103
|31,103
|625,792.36
|13/04/2022
|79
|24,331
|487,349.93
|10
|3,000
|60,660.00
|14/04/2022
|3
|1,000
|20,180.00
|105
|25,517
|518,760.61
|19/04/2022
|56
|25,000
|502,000.00
|25
|5,138
|103,530.70
|20/04/2022
|44
|18,769
|374,629.24
|87
|29,349
|592,262.82
|21/04/2022
|20
|8,171
|168,812.86
|71
|22,281
|462,330.75
|22/04/2022
|40
|17,000
|354,110.00
|79
|22,918
|478,757.02
|25/04/2022
|58
|23,351
|475,426.36
|18
|10,000
|204,200.00
|26/04/2022
|37
|11,239
|230,511.89
|66
|21,226
|438,529.16
|27/04/2022
|81
|26,411
|535,086.86
|40
|17,147
|348,941.45
|28/04/2022
|79
|23,000
|458,620.00
|58
|17,034
|342,042.72
|29/04/2022
|27
|7,000
|140,000.00
|62
|22,453
|450,182.65
|02/05/2022
|77
|26,379
|515,709.45
|16
|5,216
|102,285.76
|03/05/2022
|29
|8,384
|163,068.80
|16
|7,285
|142,276.05
|04/05/2022
|13
|5,000
|97,950.00
|62
|22,000
|433,620.00
|05/05/2022
|84
|25,617
|502,349.37
|70
|20,000
|398,600.00
|06/05/2022
|81
|27,000
|471,960.00
|-
|-
|-
|09/05/2022
|67
|22,000
|376,200.00
|33
|11,000
|189,420.00
|10/05/2022
|37
|13,000
|220,870.00
|45
|19,000
|325,090.00
|11/05/2022
|8
|2,989
|50,813.00
|115
|32,000
|549,440.00
|12/05/2022
|22
|6,096
|107,777.28
|32
|8,000
|141,920.00
|13/05/2022
|21
|8,196
|146,872.32
|65
|10,000
|180,000.00
|16/05/2022
|34
|8,774
|159,160.36
|50
|11,500
|209,530.00
|17/05/2022
|4
|2,381
|44,500.89
|64
|7,897
|148,068.75
|18/05/2022
|31
|10,000
|189,600.00
|42
|13,500
|257,580.00
|19/05/2022
|96
|26,516
|498,765.96
|45
|11,000
|207,790.00
|20/05/2022
|8
|4,000
|75,400.00
|32
|11,000
|207,790.00
|23/05/2022
|51
|18,041
|338,629.57
|65
|18,000
|339,660.00
|24/05/2022
|85
|26,959
|498,202.32
|19
|4,000
|74,160.00
|25/05/2022
|29
|13,163
|230,220.87
|46
|11,802
|209,013.42
|26/05/2022
|3
|1,000
|17,800.00
|21
|7,000
|125,440.00
|27/05/2022
|61
|23,000
|397,670.00
|70
|22,000
|391,380.00
|30/05/2022
|-
|-
|-
|69
|19,000
|347,130.00
|31/05/2022
|20
|4,000
|72,800.00
|17
|5,000
|92,200.00
|01/06/2022
|14
|3,000
|54,900.00
|24
|9,000
|168,030.00
|02/06/2022
|14
|7,000
|127,610.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/06/2022
|54
|17,000
|308,890.00
|73
|14,800
|272,024.00
|06/06/2022
|51
|15,000
|272,550.00
|57
|23,200
|422,936.00
|07/06/2022
|73
|20,000
|361,800.00
|3
|1,000
|18,220.00
|08/06/2022
|53
|19,421
|346,276.43
|20
|7,834
|140,150.26
|09/06/2022
|46
|12,579
|221,516.19
|31
|9,049
|160,167.30
|10/06/2022
|85
|20,002
|343,234.32
|1
|1
|17.46
|13/06/2022
|51
|10,000
|165,000.00
|1
|1
|16.76
|14/06/2022
|95
|30,000
|480,600.00
|30
|12,000
|193,440.00
|15/06/2022
|15
|8,000
|129,120.00
|79
|29,021
|471,010.83
|16/06/2022
|50
|22,000
|354,200.00
|45
|12,279
|198,797.01
|17/06/2022
|2
|1,000
|16,000.00
|43
|20,700
|336,582.00
|20/06/2022
|-
|-
|-
|31
|12,000
|200,400.00
|21/06/2022
|59
|7,185
|121,570.20
|29
|12,000
|204,840.00
|22/06/2022
|120
|21,316
|350,648.20
|6
|1,501
|24,811.53
|23/06/2022
|60
|14,626
|236,794.94
|26
|6,000
|97,740.00
|24/06/2022
|27
|8,146
|133,024.18
|46
|10,501
|172,216.40
|27/06/2022
|20
|7,000
|116,270.00
|33
|8,489
|141,341.85
|28/06/2022
|18
|5,731
|95,077.29
|37
|8,511
|142,133.70
|29/06/2022
|77
|18,499
|302,088.67
|1
|1
|16.68
|30/06/2022
|44
|12,001
|189,975.83
|42
|9,501
|151,350.93
