Block & Leviton Announces Kimberly A. Evans to Lead Firm’s Delaware Office

BOSTON and WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP, a national law firm with offices in Massachusetts, Delaware, Washington, D.C., and California, announces that Kimberly A. Evans has been appointed as the Managing Partner of its Wilmington, Delaware office. Ms. Evans will replace Nathan A. Cook who was recently confirmed as the next Vice Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery.







Ms. Evans will be one of the first women to serve as Managing Partner for a plaintiff-side stockholder litigation firm in Delaware. In announcing her decision to join Block & Leviton, Ms. Evans stated:

I am fortunate to have had a diverse career practicing in a wide range of important areas over the years, from spearheading stockholder appraisal rights litigation to developing a civil rights practice from the ground floor. I am very excited to start my next chapter as Managing Partner of Block & Leviton’s Delaware office. I knew joining Block was a good fit and logical next step in my career, where I can make an impact growing the firm’s Delaware practice on behalf of our investor clients. As a long-standing Delaware litigator, I have admired Block & Leviton’s growth and success, and I am excited to work with their impressive and talented team of litigators.

Block & Leviton co-founding partner Jason M. Leviton noted:

Kim is one of the smartest, most experienced, and highly regarded trial attorneys that practice before Delaware’s esteemed Court of Chancery. Her addition to the firm’s already substantial Chancery practice will further allow Block & Leviton to go the distance against any defendant, regardless of its size. Put simply, Kim is a relentless advocate for her clients and never backs down in a fight. We are excited for her to become the newest member of the Block & Leviton family.

Block & Leviton partner Joel Fleming continued

I couldn’t be more happy that Kim is joining our team. I’ve already had the pleasure of working with Kim as co-counsel, in the In re McKesson Derivative Litigation, and know her to be an outstanding trial lawyer who’s earned the well-deserved respect of the bench and the bar. She’ll be a great leader and mentor for our associates and will ensure that Block & Leviton remains a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

Before joining Block & Leviton, Ms. Evans was a Principal at Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. where, most recently, she led that firm’s civil rights practice. Ms. Evans is an experienced trial lawyer who has litigated dozens of complex corporate matters in the Delaware Court of Chancery, including In re Dole Food Co. Stockholder Litigation, a stockholder class and appraisal litigation resulting in a damages award of $148 million following a nine-day trial in the Court of Chancery. Ms. Evans also has litigated foreign appraisal actions in the Cayman Islands, including In the Matter of Nord Anglia Education, which resulted in a substantial recovery for stockholders following a three-week trial.

In 2017, Ms. Evans was selected as one of the Legal 500 Next Generation Lawyers in the area of Plaintiff M&A Litigation. In 2019, she was again selected by Legal 500 as a Rising Star. In 2020 and 2021, Ms. Evans was selected by the National Trial Lawyers as one of the “Civil Rights – Top 10” and “Women’s Rights – Top 10.” In 2021, she was additionally selected as one of the “Top 100 for Civil Plaintiffs” by the National Trial Lawyers. In 2022, Ms. Evans was named one of the “Top 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers” by Lawdragon, as well as a “Next Generation Partner” in Plaintiff M&A Litigation by the Legal500.

Ms. Evans received her B.A. from LaSalle University and her J.D. from Temple University’s Beasley School of Law.

Kim Evans can be reached at kim@blockleviton.com or (302) 499-3600.

