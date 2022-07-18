Societe Generale_ Success of the 2022 Global Employee Share Ownerhip Programme

French English

SUCCESS OF THE 2022 GLOBAL EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP PROGRAMME

Press release

Paris, 18th July 2022

Societe Generale announces that the 29th capital increase reserved for employees and retired former employees has been successfully completed



The capital increase, reserved for employees and retired former employees under the framework of the Global Employee Share Ownerhip Programme deployed in 43 countries, has been completed.



More than 118 000 employees and retired former employees have subscribed to this transaction.

This capital increase amounts to EUR 235.7m, the highest amount since 2009, and will generate the creation of 12,759,346 new shares.

Following the completion of the capital increase today, the share capital stands at EUR 1,062,354,722.50 and comprises 849,883,778 shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.25 per share.

The impact on the CET 1 ratio will be around +6 basis point and will be accounted for in Q3 22.

Details related to the number of voting rights and shares will be updated and available under « monthly reports on total amount of voting rights and shares »: https://investors.societegenerale.com/en/financial-and-non-financial-information/regulated-information.

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Société Générale



Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.



Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 131,000 members of staff in 66 countries and supports on a daily basis 26 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world (figures as of 31 December 2021) by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services, with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

with networks in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets; Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.







Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of Societe Generale’s newsroom page where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.



For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com.

Attachment