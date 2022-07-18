Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market Accounts For A Valuation Of US$ 53.26 Billion And Is Expected To Reach US$ 112.86 Billion By The End Of 2032; States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global demand for automotive catalytic converter devices is expected to rise at a high-value CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2032.



Automotive catalytic converter market is expected to witness notable growth in the near future, owing to the characteristic features of the catalytic converter such as enhanced energy efficiency, operational efficiency, and safety measures.

Moreover, growth in vehicle production & sales worldwide and rise in stringent emission norms for vehicles by government are expected to supplement the global market growth in the near future. However, certain factors such as high R&D cost and increase in demand for electric & hybrid vehicles restrain the market development.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=694

Key Takeaways:

Europe accounts for 29.4% share of the global automotive catalytic converter devices market, owing to the many renowned vehicle manufacturing companies.

Sales of automotive catalytic converter devices across the world are predicted to surge at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2032.

North America accounts for 23.6% share of the global market. The market is driven by a sharp increase in vehicle sales, improved road infrastructure, strict fuel efficiency standards, and rising consumer knowledge of vehicle maintenance.

Exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine comprises toxic gas and pollutants; automotive catalytic converter devices are used in vehicles to convert these gases into less harmful emissions by catalyzing a redox reaction.

The large-scale production of automobiles in emerging economies is a key factor driving the consumption of automotive catalytic converter devices across these regions.

Rapid expansion of the automobile industry, stringent environmental regulations, and changing consumer preferences are a few of the prominent factors influencing the growth of the global automotive catalytic converter devices market.

Market Developments:

New companies manufacturing automotive catalytic converter systems are implementing inventory tracking methods by forming partnerships through backward incorporation with raw material suppliers to address the volatile costs of raw materials.

Implementation of nanotechnology has significantly declined the use of large particles of cost-intensive noble metals. As such, many new market entrants have introduced modifications in nanoparticles to achieve reduced gas emissions.

Recently, DESY NanoLab revealed one of the study results regarding the use of nanoparticles with more edges and better emission control in catalytic converters. Through X-ray analysis, researchers at PETRA III DESY lab observed efficient real-time conversion of carbon monoxide to carbon dioxide on the surface of nanoparticles with more edges.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Automotive Catalytic Converter Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=694

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Potential Benefits For Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the automotive catalytic converter market trends, with current and future perspective, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market

Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the key market players are provided to illustrate the business strategies adopted by buyers and suppliers

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with their impact analysis during the forecast period

Various operating segments of the market are carefully analyzed to measure the potential of the emerging market

The quantitative analysis of the market during 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential

Competitive Landscape

The main growth tactics of automotive catalytic converter device manufacturers include product launches, alliances and cooperation, company growth, acquisitions, and R&D. One of the main techniques used by major industry players is product launch. It aids businesses in extending their market reach and continuously offering customers cutting-edge items.

Automotive catalytic converter device providers are using cutting-edge distribution techniques by providing online catalogues rather than delivering directly to automakers.

For instance :

Global leader in vehicle catalytic converters - Tenneco, Inc. - made the strategic choice to relocate its Ontario and Georgia factories to Ohio. As part of an endeavor to restructure its worldwide production footprint towards increased operational performance and to address changing market dynamics and capacity requirements, Tenneco, Inc. has planned to close its OE (original equipment) ride control plants.

Key Segments Covered in Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Industry Research

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market by Material :

Platinum

Rhodium

Palladium

Others

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market by Product :

Diesel Oxidation Catalytic Converters

Two-way Oxidation Catalytic Converters

Three-way Oxidation Reduction Catalytic Converters

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market by Sales Channel :

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Catalytic Converter Devices Market by Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=694

About the Automotive Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned automobile team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Check out more studies related to Automotive Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

All-terrain Vehicle Market - All-Terrain Vehicle Market Trends Analysis By Drive Type (2WD, 4WD, AWD in All-Terrain Vehicles), By Fuel Type (Gasoline-powered, Electric-powered), By Seating Capacity, By Age Group, By Application, By Number of Wheels & By Region - Global Insights 2021-2031

Backhoe Loaders Market - Backhoe Loaders Market By Product Type (Center Pivot, Sideshift), By Application (Construction, Agriculture, Mining), By Engine Power, By Maximum Digging Depth, By Region - Global Mraket Forecast 2020-2026

Golf Cart Market - Golf Cart Market Analysis By Product (Push-Pull, Gasoline, Electric, Solar Powered), By Operation (Manual, Powered), By Application (Golf Courses, Personal, Industry), By Ownership, By Region - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Automated Guided Vehicle Market - Automated Guided Vehicle Market By Vehicle Type (Tow Vehicles, Unit Load Carriers, Pallet Trucks, Forklift Trucks), By Navigation Technology (Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Inductive Guidance), By Application, By End-Use, By Region - Global Insights to 2030

Industrial Trucks Market - Industrial Trucks Market Analysis, By Product (Hand Truck, Pallet Jack, Walkie Stacker, Platform Truck, Pallet Truck, Counterbalanced Lift Truck, Reach Truck, Turret Truck, Tow Tractor), By Power Source (Electric, Conventional (IC Engine), Manual), By Capacity (Below 2.5 Tons, Above 2.5 Tons)

Usage Insurance Market - Usage Insurance Market Analysis By Policy Type (Pay-how-you-drive(PHYD), Pay-as-you-drive(PAYD), Manage-how-you-drive(MHYD)), By Product (Black Box, OBD Dongle, Smartphone), By Vehicle, By Region - Global Insights 2021-2031

Automotive Lighting Market - Automotive Lighting Market By Application (Front Headlight, Fog Light, Rear, Side Lights), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCVs, Two Wheelers), By Light Source (Halogen, Xenon, LED), By Sales Channel, By Region - Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Solar Powered Car Market - Solar Powered Car Market By Car Type (Compact Solar Powered Cars, Solar Powered Sedans, Solar Powered SUVs, Solar Powered Vans),By Car Category (Pure Electric Cars, Hybrid Electric Cars), By Solar Panel, By Battery - Global Review 2021-2031

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market - Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Analysis By Power Source (Stored Electricity & On-board Electric Generator EV Battery) By Powertrain (Series Hybrid, Parallel Hybrid & Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicle Battery) By Vehicle Type – Global Market Insights 2021-2031

Automotive Telematics Market - Automotive Telematics Market by Product Type (Embedded Automotive Telematics, Integrated Automotive Telematics, Tethered Automotive Telematics), by Services, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel and Regional Analysis 2021-2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583