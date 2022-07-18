Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market to Reach US$ 27.84 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Analysis of smoking cessation industry statistics over the past few decades has found that rise in use of prescription as well as OTC products to help smokers quit smoking, which mainly include skin patches and gums. The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is projected to reach US$ 27.84 Bn in 2031. The target population is becoming aware of the health burden of cigarette smoking in that smoking-related diseases cause premature deaths every year.



Innovative marketing campaign for the availability and effectiveness of various smoking cessation products have bolstered their awareness of smoking cessation benefits, thus expanding the canvas for companies in the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market. National research agencies in the U.S. and the U.K. are massively supporting tobacco-related disease research. As a result of these factors and market trends, smoking cessation programs have grown notably in Europe, expanding the smoking cessation market size.

A spate of studies have underscored the effectiveness of e-cigarettes in smoking cessation therapy, which has broadened the horizon in smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market. The number of young adults and adolescents who are serious about quitting smoking has increased significantly over the years. This has expanded profitable avenues for commercializing gum, lozenges, inhalers, nasal sprays, and nicotine patches. Awareness of smoking cessation products through online channels is also increasing among the target population, thus catalyzing growth of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.



Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1849

Key Findings of Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Study

Rise in Demand for OTC Products Including Prescription Products Expanding Lucrative Avenues : Focus on reducing the health burden of smoking and nicotine has spurred the demand for various over-the-counter (OTC) products and prescription products as effective aids to smoking cessation. The demand for nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) has also risen, boosting the prospects of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market. New cessation aids have been introduced in the market over the past few decades, especially in the U.S. and the U.K. Adoption of e-cigarettes of note is playing a crucial role in smoking cessation. Companies are leaning on advancing nicotine technologies to persuade smokers successfully switch to e-cigarettes without relapsing.





Focus on reducing the health burden of smoking and nicotine has spurred the demand for various over-the-counter (OTC) products and prescription products as effective aids to smoking cessation. The demand for nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) has also risen, boosting the prospects of smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market. New cessation aids have been introduced in the market over the past few decades, especially in the U.S. and the U.K. Adoption of e-cigarettes of note is playing a crucial role in smoking cessation. Companies are leaning on advancing nicotine technologies to persuade smokers successfully switch to e-cigarettes without relapsing. Substantial Sales of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Products Propelling Revenue Growth: Over the years, NRT products have been widely adopted in key markets, such as in the U.S. A business intelligence study by TMR has found that NRT lozenges, patches, and gums have risen in commercialization in smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market. Furthermore, Europe and North America have witnessed sizable sales of NRT products in 2020, thus fueling the growth of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.



Request Sample Report at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1849

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Key Drivers

Growing health burden of tobacco and nicotine products worldwide is a key driver of the market. Of note, it has been found that smoking-related diseases cause death prematurely each year to millions.





Increasing popularity of e-cigarettes has worked in favor of the users who want to quit smoking. They work better when used in conjunction with counseling, behavior therapy, and medicines. Increasing access to smoking cessation products and replacement therapy (NRT) products is expanding avenue in the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.



Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a leading share of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market in 2020, where the U.S. has offered sizable revenue streams to market players.





Europe is another lucrative regional market. Increased number of smoking cessation programs and rapid adoption of nicotine-containing OTC smoking cessation products in some parts of the region have generated revenue streams over the years.





Asia Pacific is witnessing vast lucrative avenues. Of note, manufacturers of NRT products find an incredible untapped avenue in the region.



Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1849

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Key Players

New product launches are increasingly shaping the competitive dynamics of the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market. Some of the key players are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Pfizer Inc., JUUL Labs, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (J&J), ITC Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Cipla Ltd., Alkalon A/S, and 22nd Century Group, Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=1849

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Segmentation

P roduct Type Product (with nicotine) OTC Products E-cigarettes Nicotine Gums (NRT) Nicotine Patches (NRT) Nicotine Lozenges (NRT) Nicotine Tablets (NRT) Prescription Products Nicotine Sprays (NRT) Nicotine Inhalers (NRT) Product (without nicotine) Prescription Products Zyban Chantix

Distribution Channel Online Company Websites E-commerce Websites Offline Hospital Pharmacies Local Medical Stores Supermarket Others



Browse Latest Consumer Goods & Services Market Research Reports by TMR:

Rugs Market - North America is the largest market in the global rugs industry, accounting for 5.1% of the total revenue. Europe was the second largest market in 2018, generating around 5.4% of the total rugs revenue globally.

Outdoor Clothing Market - Outdoor Clothing Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 23.6 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

High Visibility Clothing Market - High Visibility Clothing Market is expected to surpass value of US$ 2.9 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Dog Clothing & Accessories Market - Dog Clothing & Accessories Market accounted for ~US$ 9.9 Bn in 2019, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value during the forecast period.

Diapers Market - Diaper Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 144.4 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2031.

Disposable and Sustainable Baby Diaper Market - Disposable And Sustainable Baby Diaper Market is expected to exceed the valuation of US$ 53.43 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Carpet Yarn Market - Carpet Yarn Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 26.8 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.14% from 2021 to 2031

Fancy Yarn Market - Fancy Yarn Market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com