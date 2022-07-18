The Court Ruled in Favor of VoIP-Pal Denying Amazon’s Request for Reconsideration

WACO, Texas, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce the Company has received a favorable ruling in Case No. 6:21-cv-00668-ADA, VoIP-Pal.Com Inc. v. Amazon.Com Inc. et al., in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division. Amazon had filed a motion for reconsideration of the Court’s order denying Amazon’s motion to transfer the case to the Northern District of California. The Court denied Amazon’s motion for reconsideration without prejudice but will allow them the possibility to refile after, 1) final infringement contentions have been served, and 2) after they have conferred with VoIP-Pal to determine if the parties have any infringement dispute that depends on the workings of the operating system of the accused devices. The deadline for serving final infringement contentions is July 26, 2022.



Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal stated, “Once again we are pleased to have had another favorable ruling in court. We are very happy to be in a position to assert our patents in court and we are confident they will stand on their technical merits. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.