Silicone Coating Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 8.72 Billion by 2029: Industry Share, Size, Demand, Trends, Business Growth and Revenue Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the silicone coating market was valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.72 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.90 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements.

Market Overview:-

Silicone coatings refer to preservative and protective coatings which has been manufactured by using synthetic polymeric compounds. They are produces by using many polymers and resins as additive and binders. Some of the usually available silicone coatings include solvent less and solvent-based, water-based and powder-based coatings. These coatings show several beneficial properties, such as weathering, high structural strength and water, corrosion and scratch resistance. In comparison to the normally used coatings, silicon alternatives have a longer life and are more environment friendly. As a result, they find wide applications across several industries, including construction, electronics, automotive, chemical, marine and paper and pulp.

Significant growth in the construction industry all over the globe is one of the main factors producing a positive outlook for the market. High-performance water-based acrylate-silicone coatings are broadly used on the walls and roofs of residential and commercial constructions to guard them from damage which has caused by ultraviolet (UV) exposure, corrosion, dust, and dampness due to regular changes in climatic conditions. Furthermore, the growing application of silicon coatings in marine and automobiles is driving market growth

Some of the major players operating in the silicone coating market are:

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Momentive (U.S.)

Dow (U.S.)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

KCC Silicone (South Korea)

BASF SE (Germany)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Humiseal (UK)

Siltech Corporation (Canada)

BYK-Chemie GmbH (Germany)

Afcona Chemicals Sbn Bhd (Netherland)

Brochers Inc. (France)

Chase Corp, (US)

CHT Germany GmbH (Germany)

Carboline Company (India)

Damprny Company (US)

Henry Company (US)

The Griff network (US)

Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

Opportunities

Technology advancement

Advancements in automobile technology together with growing standard of living and disposable income are anticipated to drive the transportation and automotive industry. With the increasing population in developing nations, infrastructure development is expected to produce a high growth potential for automotive manufacturers.

Increased manufacturing capacity

Silicone manufacturers are increasing their manufacturing capacity and infrastructure with a goal to cater to the developing market requirements. Furthermore, the main coating industry players are indulged in partnerships and acquisitions to confirm uninterrupted raw material supply. Acquisitions and joint ventures are an essential part of this industry and help businesses to support their market position.

Market Segmentation: Silicone Coating Market

The silicone coating market is segmented on the basis of composition, application and technology. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Composition

Silicone Additives

Silicone Polymers

100% Silicone

Silicone Water Repellents

Application

Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Goods, Marine

Industrial, Paper and Film Release

Others

Technology

Solvent less

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Powder-Based

Silicone Coating Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The silicone coating market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, composition, application and technology as referenced above.

The countries covered in the silicone coating market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the silicone coating market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for silicone coating in this region. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the silicone coating marke, due to rising demand for silicone coating is from developing economics such as India and China.

