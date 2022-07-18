Bulls Inc. Charge into the Bear Market Bringing True Utility

NEW YORK, NY, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bulls Inc. lands in the bear market running, standing out amongst an NFT space never more saturated with projects that offer little to no utility. Set up to be more than just another profile picture (PFP) project, Bulls Inc. aims to be a blue chip token, and over time; a household name in the NFT industry.





Who are Bulls Inc?

Bulls Inc. are an exclusive NFT Club project set to revolutionize the standards of utility in the NFT space for the foreseeable future. Featuring a total of 4,444 Bulls Inc. NFTs including 5 Super Rare Mystic Bulls, the combination of quality artwork, and NFT utility provides holders with immeasurable value. Automatic whitelist status for future Bulls Inc. products, exclusive giveaways, insider access, and far more are in store for Bulls Inc. holders.

Bulls Inc. has already hit all stages of the Q1 of their roadmap, including the acquisition of high-level partnerships, the relaunch of the official website, Discord & Twitter, and the migration of the Bulls Inc. NFT Club towards a utility-based project. Hitting the first stage of their Q2 roadmap milestone, OG Minter Perks have already been launched, and a wide range of tools are set to be released in the coming months.

Emphasising exclusivity, Bulls Inc. introduces members-only NFT Alpha Tools - available only to holders - which include some of the following:

Analyzer Tool: Discover the rarity of new NFT collections using Deep Trait Analysis to identify the most valuable traits on any collection. Already released.

Containing this level of utility within just one NFT grants Bulls Inc. NFT holders the opportunity to seize exponential value-over-time, rather than just another quick flip.

How to Become a Member

To reserve a place at the Bulls Inc. before the opportunity rushes by, see the links below to join the community, review the website, and mint one before they're gone!

