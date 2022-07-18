Aéroports de Paris SA - June 2022 traffic figures and upward revision of traffic assumptions

English French

PRESS RELEASE

ERRATUM – CANCELS AND REPLACES THE PREVIOUS PRESS RELEASE1

July 18th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA,

June 2022 traffic figures

Upward revision of traffic assumptions

Over the first half of 2022, the Group's traffic reached 118.2 million passengers, including 37.5 million passengers for Paris Aéroport, respectively, at 71.9% and 71.6% of the 2019 traffic level over the same period.

Based on the traffic recorded over the first half of the year, the group is revising its assumptions for 2022 as follows:

Groupe ADP: traffic between 74 and 84% of 2019 levels (compared to 70 to 80% of 2019 previously)

Paris Aéroport: traffic between 72 and 82% of 2019 levels (compared to 65 to 75% of 2019 previously)

The impact of these new assumptions on Groupe ADP's 2022 financial guidance will be specified in the light of the 2022 half-year results to be published on Thursday 28 July after the market close.

Groupe ADP2 total traffic is up by +15.9 million passengers in June 2022 compared to June 2021, with 26.3 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 81,8% of the June 2019 group traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is up by +134.4% compared to 2021, at 118.2 million passengers, standing at 71.9% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with June 2021.

Regarding the Paris Aéroport:

June 2022 traffic is up by +5.3 million passengers, with 8.1 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 82.1% of the June 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In June 2022, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 5.5 million passengers (+3.8 million passengers), at 78.8% of the June 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.7 million passengers (+1.5 million passengers), at 89.6% of the June 2019 traffic. Since the beginning of the year, traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +26.7 million passengers compared to the 1st semester of 2021, at 37.5 million passengers, at 71.6% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, all terminals are currently open to passenger traffic except Terminal 1. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open.

In June 2022:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2022 +2.0 million passengers, at 77.0% of the June 2019 traffic. All the destinations are growing: North America +785,629 passengers, at 81.2% of the June 2019 traffic, Asia-Pacific +153,320 passengers, at 33.1% of the June 2019 traffic, Latin America +153,967 passengers, at 74.3% of the June 2019 traffic, the Middle East +264,998 passengers, at 84.0% of the June 2019 traffic, Africa +527,237 passengers, at 90.9% of the June 2019 traffic;

European traffic (excluding France) was up +2.8 million passengers, at 87.1% of the June 2019 traffic;

Traffic within mainland France was up +504 491 passengers, at 80.3% of the June 2019 traffic.

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up +115,734 passengers, at 89.0% of the June 2019 traffic.

The number of connecting passengers stood at 804,019, up by +479,511 passengers, at 77.1% of the June 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 19,6% down by -2.3 points.





In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the group is monitoring the situation to assess its short, medium and long-term consequences. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%3 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%2 of TAV Airports' international traffic. At this stage, although air traffic between Russia and Ukraine on one part, and the airports operated by Groupe ADP located within the European Union (to and from) on the other part is heavily impacted, the Group does not anticipate, in the absence of any significant change in the situation, that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its financial forecasts and traffic hypotheses for 2022 full year.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms:

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4 %-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +3.9 million passengers in June 2022, at 8.5 million passengers, standing at 80.2% of the June 2019 traffic. It is up by +102.6% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 72.8% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 2020, was up by +5.3 million passengers in June 2022, at 7.3 million passengers, standing at 86.7% of the June 2019 traffic. It is up by +88.8% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 76.2% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +322,662 passengers in June 2022, at 711,983 passengers, standing at 85.1% of the June 2019 traffic. It is up by +2.0 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 78.3% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +829,413 passengers in June 2022, at 1.3 million passengers, standing at 74.3% of the June 2019 traffic. It is up by +5.4 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 69.2% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

All the Group's hubs are open to commercial flights. However, local restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights at Group airports.

ERRATUM – CANCELS AND REPLACES THE PREVIOUS PRESS RELEASE

Passenger traffic data for Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly, which were inverted in the initial version of this press release, are corrected below

Passengers June 2022 Change 22/21

(in passengers) Jan. - June 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 5,450,028 +3,762,599 24,839,405 +275.3% 44,417,110 +199.6% Paris-Orly 2,697,825 +1,523,945 12,613,395 +207.1% 24,230,380 +163.9% Total Paris Aéroport 8,147,853 +5,286,544 37,452,800 +249.2% 68,647,490 +185.9% Santiago de Chile 1,334,065 +829,413 8,710,432 +161.4% 15,391,052 +181.0% Amman 711,983 +322,662 3,248,467 +163.4% 6,574,319 +281.2% New Delhi 5,126,045 +3,619,388 27,191,467 +83.4% 49,504,737 +87.0% Hyderabad 1,646,282 +1,220,577 8,747,445 +80.2% 15,883,143 +71.7% Cebu 511,524 +414,588 2,115,086 +348.2% 2,960,077 +298.8% Total GMR Airports 7,283,851 +5,254,553 38,053,998 +88.8% 68,347,957 +87.4% Antalya 3,911,395 +2,180,540 10,219,631 +143.3% 28,027,469 +145.2% Almaty 684,779 +120,838 3,053,271 +11.8% 6,425,288 +34.8% Ankara 732,986 +114,934 3,905,235 +62.3% 8,513,446 +78.4% Izmir 1,002,634 +320,387 4,238,547 +69.8% 9,413,308 +70.7% Bodrum 550,111 +193,283 1,294,521 +86.8% 3,521,493 +85.3% Gazipaşa Alanya 82,324 +35,046 299,421 +108.1% 763,578 +133.9% Medina 505,661 +389,233 2,765,710 +326.0% 3,874,403 +236.0% Tunisia 175,823 +109,864 461,508 +258.0% 856,860 +159.2% Georgia 310,406 +98,871 1,378,076 +147.2% 3,011,960 +355.5% North Macedonia 236,557 +122,410 948,815 +140.7% 1,945,969 +161.5% Zagreb(4) 292,761 +191,828 1,299,234 +285.1% 2,366,340 +231.2% Total TAV Airports 8,485,437 +3,877,234 29,863,969 +102.6% 68,720,139 +112.7% Other Airports 351,249 +301,421 907,372 +237.8% 1,265,502 +181.2% Total Groupe ADP(5) 26,314,438 +15,876,983 118,237,038 +134.4% 228,946,459 +127.9%





Aircraft Movements June 2022 Change 22/21

(in movements) Jan. - June 2022 % change 2022/2021 Last 12 months % change 2022/2021 Paris-CDG 36,724 +18,353 184,108 +114.0% 348,170 +88.2% Paris-Orly 17,734 +8,296 88,543 +143.5 % 170,736 +120.0% Total Paris Aéroport 54,458 +26,649 272,651 +122.7% 518,906 +97.6% Santiago de Chile 9,043 +4,446 60,472 +104.9% 108,720 +118.7% Amman 6,211 +2,262 31,547 +107.4% 62,940 +172.0% New Delhi 34,322 +20,695 185,800 +47.0% 348,696 +53.4% Hyderabad 12,801 +7,978 69,335 +41.3% 130,380 +37.9% Cebu 4,487 +3,358 19,022 +227.3% 27,463 +196.5% Total GMR Airports 51,610 +32,031 274,157 +51.3% 506,539 +53.0% Antalya 22,835 +12,018 65,685 +136.4% 166,462 +137.2% Almaty 6,226 +1,329 29,103 +14.3% 60,513 +25.4% Ankara 5,304 +617 28,885 +46.0% 64,509 +62.8% Izmir 6,493 +1,857 27,852 +53.5% 61,283 +48.4% Bodrum 3,697 +1,162 9,091 +74.8% 24,155 +76.5% Gazipaşa Alanya 568 +157 2,213 +69.6% 5,669 +101.4% Medina 4,353 +2,925 22,957 +173.2% 34,367 +145.8% Tunisia 1,268 +746 3,710 +160.9% 7,103 +92.5% Georgia 2,944 +200 14,850 +71.4% 33,006 +149.7% North Macedonia 2,091 +629 8,367 +51.5% 17,831 +70.7% Zagreb(4) 3,763 +1,337 19,586 +83.8% 38,533 +77.9% Total TAV Airports 59,542 +22,977 232,299 +75.5% 513,431 +84.1% Other Airports 2,362 +1,361 9,282 +59,3% 15,247 +52,5% Total Groupe ADP(5) 183,226 +89,726 880,408 +80,9% 1,725,783 +80,6%

Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) June 2022

Change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. - June 2022 change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic France +69.2% 15.1% +3,140,019 15.8% Europe +244.7% 48.1% +13,343,772 45.6% Other International

Of which +200.9% 36.8% +10,242,544 38.6% Africa +135.9% 11.2% +2,784,246 11.8% North America +385.5% 12.1% +3,312,813 10.5% Latin America +335.5% 2.5% +962,952 3.4% Middle-East +221.2% 4.7% +1,446,640 5.3% Asia-Pacific +376.3% 2.4% +539,324 2.0% French Overseas Territories +58.5% 3.8% +1,196,569 5.7% Total Paris Aéroport +184.8% 100.0% +17,680,011 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) June 2022 Change

2022/2021 Jan. – June 2022 % change 2022/2021 Connecting Passengers(1) 804,019 +147.8% 3,979,458 +172.9% Connecting rate 19.6% -2.3 pts 21.4% -6.1 pts Seat load factor 85.8% +19.6 pts 78.4% +19.8 pts

(1) Departing passengers

1 See page 2

2 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderbad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport.

3 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.

4 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

5 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport. For the last 12-months traffic, Mauritius traffic is not taken into account. If Mauritius traffic was taken into account until December 31st, 2021, last 12-months traffic for Groupe ADP would be up by +128.0%.

