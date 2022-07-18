Proactive news headlines including Railtown AI Technologies, Algernon, Royal Helium, Graphene Manufacturing and enCore Energy

New York , July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies
- Algernon hits co-primary endpoint in Phase 2 study of Ifenprodil for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and chronic cough treatment click here
- ACME Lithium reports start of airborne geophysical survey at its Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake projects click here
- X1 Esports and Entertainment to acquire Gen Z content creator management firm click here
- Railtown AI Technologies announces launch of Root Cause Discovery for Node JS click here
- Royal Helium begins drilling its first well in the Val Marie field located in southwestern Saskatchewan near the Canada-US border click here
- PyroGenesis Canada highlights production milestones for its plasma-atomized metal powders for 3D printing business line click here
- First Mining Gold poised to consolidate multi-million ounce gold district in Quebec in total deals worth around C$24M click here
- Loncor Gold applies for exploitation permit to develop its Makapela gold resource in the Ngayu greenstone gold belt click here
- Graphene Manufacturing names chartered accountant Frederick Kotzee as CFO click here
- Willow Biosciences appoints Dr Peter Seufer-Wasserthal as interim president and CEO, replacing Trevor Peters click here
- Empress Royalty receives first payable silver ounces from the silver stream agreement on the Tahuehueto Mine in Mexico click here
- Copper Fox Metals updates on Schaft Creek joint venture where this year's drill program has started click here
- enCore Energy appoints Gregory Zerzan as its chief administrative officer and general counsel, effective July 15, 2022 click here
- Tiidal Gaming Group says Lazarus Esports subsidiary pro player Justin Reguly wins 2022 North American NHL gaming championship click here
- Champion Gaming intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible promissory notes for gross proceeds of up to C$800,000 click here
- Doubleview Gold closes third and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $541,000 click here
- Tiziana Life Sciences appoints Dr Matthew Davis as its chief medical officer and acting chief scientific officer, effective immediately click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment says Thunderbird Distribution acquires global media and consumer product rights to preschool series Mittens & Pants click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investorsIn 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com