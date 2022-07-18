IBCAP-supported litigation results in Michigan retailer, Atlas Electronics, being ordered to pay more than $5.7 million for selling IStar pirate service

DENVER, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) today announced that a federal court in Michigan entered a final judgment and permanent injunction against Atlas Electronics Inc. and its owner, Alaa Al-Emara, both based in Dearborn, Michigan, for $5,740,000 in connection with selling pirate streaming services.



As part of the judgment, the court’s order also permanently enjoins Atlas and Al-Emara from distributing, selling, providing, or promoting any product or service that infringes on certain IBCAP member channels and any of the programming on those channels. Moreover, the order prohibits Atlas and Al-Emara from advertising, displaying, or marketing any set-top-box or service that infringes those channels or any programming on those channels.

“IBCAP’s protection of its members’ content not only includes aggressive monitoring, detection and takedown tactics, but also the coordination of lawsuits against sellers and distributors of pirate services,” said Chris Kuelling, executive director of IBCAP. “Once again, a retailer in the U.S. has been ordered to pay for its illegal activities - in this case more than $5.7 million. IBCAP will continue to work with its members to take action against sellers of illegal services to send a clear message that selling pirate services will have serious ramifications.”

A copy of the final judgment and permanent injunction can be found here.

About IBCAP

International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy, Inc. is a coalition of leading international broadcasters and distributors representing more than 160 television channels from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. IBCAP is the largest anti-piracy organization focused on multicultural content. The non-profit organization proactively monitors and identifies unauthorized video services, collects evidence, and assists with legal actions and criminal investigations against organizations and individuals engaging in pirate activities. IBCAP coordinates with government agencies and law enforcement both in the U.S. and abroad, reports suspected infringers to the appropriate authorities, initiates investigations, and promotes the prosecution of persons or companies who participate in the illegal distribution of its members’ video content. More information is available at www.IBCAP.org. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

