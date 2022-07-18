Automotive Airbag Market Size is projected to reach USD 17.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.85%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a life-threatening collision, airbags deploy as a safety measure. During a frontal collision, people continue to move with the force of the vehicle's speed before the accident, known as inertia. This force can propel occupants into the steering wheel dashboard or windscreen, causing catastrophic harm. Seatbelts and airbags are designed to stop the effects of inertia and protect occupants from damage. Similarly, airbags prevent occupants from rapid forward movements and provide excellent general injury protection.

Airbags quickly inflate and deflate at precisely the proper times. The weight and location of passengers, the direction and energy of impact, and the rollover status are determined by sensors. Sensors may be pre-triggered when an airbag deploys. For example, a minor bump or pothole could trigger airbags.

After airbag deployment, all sensors should be replaced. Various electronic systems may need to be reset after an airbag deployment. If the SRS light comes on, it means there's a problem with the system, and the clock spring should be replaced when the steering wheel airbag deploys. Replacement of an airbag should only be done by a qualified service facility.





The Escalating Demand for Passenger Vehicles and Vehicle Safety Regulations to Increase the Market Demand

The demand for passenger vehicles is increasing in developing countries such as India and China, owing to increased disposable income, expanding employment rates, high-paying salaried occupations, and easy access to automotive loans.

Governments all around the globe have mandated that vehicle manufacturers include airbags in their vehicles to reduce the number of fatalities caused by accidents. For instance, the government of India ordered all the passenger vehicle manufacturers to provide airbags in front driver and co-passenger safety.





Vehicle Safety Policies to Create a Lucrative Opportunity in Latin American

The severe vehicle and passenger safety rules have now been applied in many nations worldwide. However, Latin American countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, and Uruguay, have opted out of such laws. Governments in these nations are now studying UN Regulations and consumer information systems to improve safety and reduce the number of fatalities caused by accidents.

Impact of Covid-19

The lockdown has had a global impact on automakers, who have reported a significant drop in sales due to production halts. As the Coronavirus continued to wreak havoc on economies, automakers had to shut down operations due to the risk of the virus spreading. Last month, Volkswagen only sold 131 vehicles, compared to 2.751 in the same month the previous year. Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, reported a 47% drop in sales.

In 2020, Europe produced 10.8 million passenger cars and 2.1 million commercial vehicles . Automobile airbag demand is related to the total number of vehicles manufactured. As a result, the market for airbags was affected in the same way. Several factors contributed to this, including whole and partial shutdowns of manufacturing facilities, restrictions on commodity movement, a ban on import and export operations, and the closure of showrooms, to name a few.





Recovery from Covid-19

As most nations have exited the lockdown or reduced the lockdown-related regulations, the global automotive sector has begun to recover significantly. It has been discovered that most car manufacturers and dealers have resumed full operations in specific regions and intend to restore manufacturing facilities as soon as possible.





Key Highlights

The global Automotive Airbag market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 and 2030, rising from USD 10.37 billion in 2021 to USD 17.30 billion bt 2030.

is expected to grow at a between 2022 and 2030, rising from USD in 2021 to USD bt 2030. Frontal airbags held a 64% market share in 2021 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2022 and 2030.

between 2022 and 2030. During the projection period, the passenger car category is expected to dominate the market. It currently controls 70.5% of the market.

The coated category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.67% from 2022 to 2030, with a market share of USD 7,215 million in 2021.





Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the world's largest automaker. Among the major automakers represented in the region are Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and General Motors Co. The region's demand for passenger and commercial cars is expected to grow at a high rate due to greater consumer buying power, rising disposable income, changing lifestyles, and increasing urbanization.

With a market value of USD 2,622 million, Europe is the second-largest region in the worldwide automobile airbag industry. This is due to a high concentration of prominent manufacturers and many ongoing research and development operations.





List of Top Global Automotive Airbag Market Manufacturers

Continental AG

Aptiv Plc

Toyoda Gosei

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch

Key Safety Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

ZF

Infineon Technologies AG

Rhodius GmbH

Tokia Rika

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Ashimory Industry

Telamon





Automotive Airbag Market- Segmentation

By Position

Frontal Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

By Fabric

Coated

Non-Coated

By Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

SAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

February 2022- DENSO Corporation ("DENSO") and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation ("SSS") announced that DENSO would invest USD 0.35 billion in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc. ("JASM"), TSMC's majority-owned manufacturing affiliate in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. Due to this equity transaction, DENSO will hold a more than 10% equity position in JASM.

DENSO Corporation ("DENSO") and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation ("SSS") announced that DENSO would invest USD 0.35 billion in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc. ("JASM"), TSMC's majority-owned manufacturing affiliate in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan. Due to this equity transaction, DENSO will hold a more than 10% equity position in JASM. January 2022- Continental AG and Volterio are collaborating to develop fully automated charging robots for electric vehicles in January 2022.

Continental AG and Volterio are collaborating to develop fully automated charging robots for electric vehicles in January 2022. January 2022- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has created a lighter weight oil pump, one of the component elements in automotive transmissions, using plastic instead of metal in some areas of the pump.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) has created a lighter weight oil pump, one of the component elements in automotive transmissions, using plastic instead of metal in some areas of the pump. February 2022- The Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has been granted a contract to provide communications-based train control (CBTC) wayside technology to handle train traffic on the Queens Boulevard Line's east end (QBL).





