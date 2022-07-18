Industry IoT Consortium Examines Smart Manufacturing at IoT Solutions World Congress

BOSTON, MA, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industry IoT Consortium ® (IIC™) published the C ompilation of Views on the Smart Manufacturing Industry , a series of articles focused on the smart factory. Sponsored by the Global Industry Organizations (GIO) Smart Manufacturing Group, the publication examines the many facets of smart manufacturing.

Manufacturing covers all industrial IoT verticals, from smart cities to automated vehicles to health care and mining. Human logic is being replaced by machines, leading to an increased need for softer skills in smart manufacturing and corresponding regulations and standards.

"Today, the pace of innovation and digital transformation in the manufacturing value chain is faster than ever. The need for best practices, standardization, and knowledge of the most valuable solutions and industrial guidelines are essential for a successful future strategy for smart factories," said Farid Bichareh, Chair of the IIC Smart Factory Working Group.

“The Compilation of Views on the Smart Manufacturing Industry examines multiple factories, deployments, and modes of manufacturing and provides insights and a case analysis regarding the digital transformation of manufacturing,” said Zhou Yaling, GIO, IIoT Industry Specialist.

"At present, we're asking 'how does a human fit into a smart factory?' But we need to ask, 'how can machines augment the work of a human in a smart factory?' said Michael Linehan, Director of Program Operations, IIC."

In this publication, IIC members and GIO participants from many different industries offer their experience, best practices, knowledge, and guidelines to help the manufacturing community on its journey towards the smart factory of the future.”

This paper covers the following topics:

Insights from end users

Enterprise perspectives about digital transformation

Technology trends

Korea’s new manufacturing service and digital transformation

Connected factory for packaging consumer goods

Neural manufacturing

A case study on a smart factory

Download C ompilation of Views on the Smart Manufacturing Industry from the IIC website.

