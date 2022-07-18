Cano Health to Host Healthcare World of Tomorrow at L’ATTITUDE 2022

Miami, FL, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cano Health is proud to host Healthcare World of Tomorrow, an interactive program at L’ATTITUDE 2022 in San Diego, California on September 22-25, 2022. This program will include Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions, networking and business opportunities, and panel discussions with leaders in healthcare. It is designed for primary care physicians, physician executives, advanced practice clinicians, medical students, and others involved in the delivery of primary care services.

During the program, national healthcare and business leaders will discuss the latest models for the delivery of primary care. Participants will have exclusive time with executives from Cano Health, one of the fastest growing primary care providers in the country, and gain insights to grow their primary care practices.

“We are very excited to partner with L’ATTITUDE to host Healthcare World of Tomorrow,” said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and CEO of Cano Health. “Cano Health is committed to sharing its experiences in value-based healthcare, and to learning from other experts in the field. Together, we can ensure that our country has the best healthcare system.”

The interactive CME sessions, presented in partnership with the University of Miami, will cover topics including artificial intelligence (AI) at the point of care, current innovative trends in diabetes management, new models in cardiovascular disease prevention, population health management, dementia care, cancer screening and therapies, and alternative and executive career paths for physicians.

This program is being planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of The University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and Cano Health. It has been approved for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™.

The University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

Pre-registration for Healthcare World of Tomorrow is now available. To register, visit lattitude.net/canohealth, and use the promo code: CANOHEALTH. Opportunities to become an exhibitor or sponsor are also available.

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 250,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in eight states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or canohealth.com/investors.